Scottish Labour leader contest: Do you have a question?
- Published
The candidates vying to be Scottish Labour's next leader will be taking part in a television debate next week.
Monica Lennon and Anas Sarwar will go head-to-head on the BBC Scotland channel's The Nine news programme.
The debate, on Monday, 8 February, is being hosted by Rebecca Curran and will feature questions sent in by members of the public.
If you would like your question to be considered email it to nine.news@bbc.co.uk
Please include your name and contact number.
Rebecca Curran said: "This will be the first head-to-head televised debate between the two candidates and we'll try to get them to address the issues that are considered most important to our viewers."
27 February result
Voting for the new Labour leader will begin on Tuesday, 9 February.
The contest was triggered after Richard Leonard resigned as leader in mid-January, saying it was in the best interests of the party for him to stand down.
Mr Leonard said he believed speculation about his leadership had become a "distraction".
Ms Lennon and Mr Sarwar are both MSPs and are the only candidates battling to take on the job.
The ballot of Labour Party members and affiliates will run until Friday, 26 February, and the result will be declared the day after on Saturday, 27 February.