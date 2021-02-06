Scotland's papers: Double killing horror and record day for jabs

Scotland's papers: Double killing horror and record day for jabsPublished27 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightDaily Recordimage captionThe Record leads with the deaths of NHS worker and her daughter in Kilmarnock. The paper reports Steven Robertson killed his ex-wife, Emma Robertson Coupland, before fatally stabbing his daughter, Nicole Anderson. Less than an hour after the first attack he died in a car crash on the outskirts of the East Ayrshire town.image copyrightScottish Sun image captionThe Scottish Sun also leads with the tragedy and reports Robertson died after crashing his car into a tree. The paper says he attacked his ex-wife after she finished her shift as a cleaner at University Crosshouse Hospital before ambushing his daughter 20 minutes later. A relative of the women who died said: "I can't take it in."image caption"Killer's rant hours before stabbing mother and daughter" is the headline in The Herald. The paper reveals Steven Robertson posted a video on Facebook in which he made derogatory comments about his ex-wife, hours before her killed Emma Robertson Coupland and her daughter Nicole Anderson.image copyrightThe Scotsmanimage captionThe Scotsman features a picture of forensic officers carrying out inquiries in Kilmarnock the day after Ms Robertson Coupland and her daughter were killed. It reports detectives are treating the tragedy as a "double-murder suicide".image captionThe Scottish Daily Express also leads with Robertson's "online rant" and reports Nicole Anderson was stabbed near a takeaway where she worked, just minutes after her mother was the victim of a "frenzied attack" outside Crosshouse Hospital.image captionThe Daily Star features a picture of Robertson with his ex-wife and daughter next to the headline: "Knifeman's rant hours before rampage".image copyrightScottish Daily Mail image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail also leads with the horrific story and reports Ms Robertson Coupland was a mother-of-four. It also highlights the fact that her daughter, Nicole, was pronounced dead at the hospital where her late mother worked.image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports motorists travelling from England to Scotland could be stopped on the border under SNP plans to impose what the paper describes as the "harshest quarantine regime in the UK".image copyrightThe Timesimage captionPlans to emblazon all new UK number plates with Union flags are a demonstration of how out of touch Downing Street is with popular opinion in Scotland, according to a leading historian. Sir Tom Devine told the Times the move would prove divisive north of the border.image captionThe i says the UK is on track for every adult to get a coronavirus jab by the end of June. Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has told ministers it can deliver 100 million doses on schedule, with enough to give a first dose to all adults and a second jab to 15 million people in vulnerable groups, the paper reports, although it says supply disruption is still possible.image copyrightThe National image captionThe National hails a "record day" for Scotland's vaccine roll out. The paper reports 99% of care home residents and 92% of over 80s have now had their first jab.image captionThe Glasgow Times leads with an attack on a Glasgow pub which has left staff struggling due to the Covid lockdown with a £1,000 repair bill.image copyrightThe Courierimage captionA driver who caused a crash in Fife that led to his passenger losing her baby has been jailed for three years, reports The Courier.image copyrightPress & Journalimage captionThe Press and Journal reports rescuers braved treacherous conditions to save the crew of a fishing boat which was "seconds away" from hitting rocks off Peterhead.image copyrightEdinburgh Evening Newsimage captionThe Edinburgh Evening News leads with news of NHS Lothian's first drive-through vaccine centre.image captionAnd the Evening Telegraph reports Dundee's Caird Hall is now vaccinating 200 people an hour.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.