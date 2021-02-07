Scotland's papers: Quarantine plan 'chaos' and triumph at Twickenham

Scotland's papers: Quarantine plan 'chaos' and triumph at TwickenhamPublished46 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightScottish Mail on Sundayimage captionPlans to introduce tough quarantine rules for travellers arriving into Scotland have "descended into chaos", according to the Scottish Mail on Sunday. The paper reports the Scottish government has not yet contacted any airports or hotels to discuss how the scheme will work.image copyrightScotland on Sundayimage captionScotland on Sunday features a picture of the Scottish rugby team celebrating its first Calcutta Cup triumph over England at Twickenham since 1983. The lead story is that Scotland is facing a "two-and-a-half year hiatus without major festivals" as a result of the Covid pandemic.image copyrightSunday Times Scotlandimage captionThe Sunday Times reports that online retailers like Amazon which have done well during the pandemic are facing a double tax raid under plans being drawn up by the government. Leaked emails seen by the paper reveal that Treasury officials have summoned tech firms and retailers for a meeting this month, ahead of the Budget, to discuss how an online sales tax would work.image copyrightSunday Telegraph image captionNearly 30 million people under 50 will be vaccinated at work from the spring under proposals being considered by ministers, according to the Sunday Telegraph. Under the plan, front-line emergency services, teachers, delivery drivers and supermarket workers would be among those at the front of the vaccines queue after all those who are older or vulnerable have been offered a jab, the paper reports.image copyrightSunday Post image captionThe Sunday Post reports that "frustrated" MSPs are considering quitting the the inquiry into the government's handling of sexual harassment allegations against Alex Salmond after key evidence was ruled out by government lawyers. The paper says the decision not to publish a statement from the former first minister has "thrown the inquiry into turmoil".image copyrightHerald on Sundayimage captionPort officials were warned about the safety of having two huge oil drilling vessels berthed off the North Ayrshire coast two weeks before one broke free from its moorings threatening a "disaster" near a nuclear plant, reports the Herald on Sunday. The paper also examines tensions within the SNP and questions whether they could lead to the "downfall of Nicola Sturgeon".image copyrightSunday National image captionThe National also examines "the week that rocked the SNP" with a special report on how the party "hit boiling point". The paper's main story is that anti-Scottish hostility is on the rise in England, according to a new study.image copyrightSunday Mail image captionThe Sunday Mail reports a man who killed his ex-wife and her daughter believed his own life was in danger before he carried out the double murder. Steven Robertson fatally stabbed Emma Robertson Coupland and stepdaughter Nicole Anderson in Kilmarnock on Thursday. He then died after crashing his car into a tree.image copyrightScottish Sun on Sundayimage captionThe Scottish Sun also focuses on the tragedy and leads with an interview with Nicole Anderson's aunt, who branded Steven Robertson an "animal". Stacey Newman says she cannot comprehend the horrifying chain of events and asks: "Why did he take it out on Nicole?"image copyrightScottish Sunday Expressimage captionAnd Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the Scottish Sunday Express there are "no limits" to what the country's young people can achieve, as he vowed not to let the pandemic damage their prospects. The prime minister acknowledged the "immense sacrifice" made by younger generations, who he said "deserve the thanks of the nation".Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.