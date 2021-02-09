Scotland's papers: Salmond inquiry row and over-90s vaccine fears

Scotland's papers: Salmond inquiry row and over-90s vaccine fearsPublished21 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Scotsman says the chief executive of the SNP, Peter Murrell could be investigated for perjury over evidence he gave to an inquiry into the Scottish government's handling of harassment complaints about Alex Salmond. The former first minister was later cleared of all sexual assault charges at the High Court in Edinburgh.image captionThe Daily Mail says the Crown Office is considering whether to launch an investigation into whether Mr Murrell, who is Nicola Sturgeon's husband, committed perjury when he gave evidence to the inquiry.image captionThe Crown Office involvement came after "furious" MSP's accused Mr Murrell of giving "untruthful" testimony to the inquiry, reports the Daily Express.image captionThe i newspaper says the Salmond inquiry has "hit the rocks" after the former first minister cancelled his "highly anticipated" appearance amid a row over his written evidence.image captionThe Daily Record says a "furious row" has erupted over claims a "top SNP staffer" reported Alex Salmond to the police about an alleged "physical" assault. The paper says Anne Harvey - an assistant to the SNP's chief whip at Westminster - has denied the claims.image captionFears have been raised that the housebound elderly are being left behind in the vaccine rollout, with some people in their 90s or 100s yet to be contacted about their jab, according to The Herald.image captionThe National leads with the story that it is expected one million vaccinations will have been administered in Scotland before the end of this week.image captionThe UK's deputy chief medical officer, Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, has said the South African variant of Covid-19 is not likely to become "dominant" in the country, reports The Daily Telegraph.image captionThe Times says the UK's Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, has warned of a "growing threat" of chemical and biological attacks, blaming a "breakdown of world order" with states ignoring long-established international rules.image caption"Taking the Mike" is the headline on the front page of The Sun, the newspaper reporting that former rugby star Mike Tindall, husband of the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall, is claiming for furlough.image captionThe Metro urges its readers not to "dice with Darcy" as wintry weather brings snow, ice and cold temperatures to large parts of Scotland.image captionThe Daily Star says that ex-footballer Paul Gascoigne "headbutted and punched" his dad John after he died from cancer in 2018 aged 72.image captionA baker in the north of Scotland wants to turn Inverness riverside into a "beacon for tourists" with a new restaurant trail, reports the Press and Journal.image captionThe Evening Telegraph carries a story about life in Dundee's blocks of flats, saying there is "terror" as drug users "spread misery".image captionThe Evening Express says pupils and teachers are to be given home Covid-19 testing kits under a plan for the return of schooling.image captionThe Glasgow Times says council tax in the city is set to be frozen as the impact of Scottish government funding for the local authority is revealed.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News says a police officer based at Dalkeith Police Station has been arrested over "sex claims".Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe ScotsmanThe NationalThe TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.