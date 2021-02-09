Heavy snow sees the return of gritter-naming phenomenon
- Published
Scotland's heavy snow has seen the deployment of about 150 gritters on roads across the country, and has led to the return of the popular gritter-naming phenomenon.
An online appeal to name some gritters received more than 1,200 entries.
The newest names include Snowcially distanced, Han Snow-Lo and Grittin On Wae It.
Some paid tribute to the late James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery, with names Coldfinger and You only grit ice.
Others are named after celebrities, including Sled Zeppelin, Robert Brrrrns and Gritney Spears.
The appeal ran from 23 December to 15 January and is usually held in connection with local schools, but opened to the public when it moved online due to the pandemic.
Scotland's tradition of naming snow gritters goes as far back as 2006, when primary school pupils were first asked to come up with the creative names.
Amber warning
Ten years later, Traffic Scotland launched an online gritter tracker which follows the road safety vehicles' journeys and remains an active site.
Speaking on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme, Transport Scotland manager Stein Connolly said: "We had 146 gritters out last night. All the trunk roads are open, but there are some places where it's just passable."
"There have been a couple of accidents - police are working to get these clear."
Bus and rail travel has been disrupted by the weather, with an amber warning in place for much of the central belt. Transport Scotland reported temperatures as low as -18C.