Jack Frame crash family 'furious' after sentence appeal dropped
The family of a teenager who died in a crash have said they are "furious" the Crown Office dropped plans to appeal against the driver's sentence.
Jack Frame, 16, was a front-seat passenger in Kanad Basi's car when he was killed after Basi lost control of the vehicle exactly two years ago.
Basi was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash.
He was jailed for four years and eight months. The appeal had been due to take place this Friday.
The Crown Office said the decision to abandon the appeal followed unsuccessful attempts to appeal sentences handed down in two other cases of causing death by dangerous driving.
'Lenient sentence'
Jack's mother, Amanda Frame, said: "We are furious because the Crown is not just abandoning a process - it's abandoning us."
Mr Basi, 22, was nearly twice the drink-drive limit and had taken cocaine and ecstasy when he crashed his car in Lesmahagow in South Lanarkshire.
Rear seat passengers Aiden O'Donnell and Ellie Plenderleith, who were 18 and 19 at the time, survived but suffered serious injuries.
Basi pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was banned from driving for 12 years and four months.
The Frame family expressed disappointment over his sentence and had been hoping for the appeal to take place.
'Victims deserve complete justice'
Mrs Frame, 42, said: "We tried to be pragmatic and hope the justice system would pull through for us after that lenient sentence but this hasn't happened. Victims deserve justice. Complete justice, not just part of it.
"Ditching this appeal is just a cowardly cost-saving exercise to protect their own agendas and success percentages."
Jack's father, David, added: "We have been frustrated, ignored and furious for two years now.
"The authorities are meant to provide answers, justice and closure but we've experienced none of this.
"As far as we're concerned Police Scotland hasn't investigated the crash properly and the Crown has conducted a watered-down prosecution."
'Independent judiciary'
Ch Supt Louise Blakelock, head of road policing at Police Scotland, denied the crash had not been fully investigated.
She said: "Our thoughts and condolences remain with Jack's family and the other victims.
"Road policing officers fully investigated the crash and reported the circumstances to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service [COPFS] . Following this investigation, Kanad Basi, who was responsible for the crash and its devastating consequences, admitted causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared in court.
"Jack's family and the other victims were kept fully informed throughout our investigation. Sentencing is a matter for the independent judiciary."
A spokesperson for the Crown Office said: "Following full and careful consideration of all the facts and circumstances in this case, it was decided the appeal against sentence should not continue.
"COPFS has a duty to keep all cases under review. In light of recent judgements of the Appeal Court in two unsuccessful Crown appeals against unduly lenient sentences in death by dangerous driving cases, this appeal was reviewed by Crown Counsel. The decision was then taken to abandon the appeal.
"We acknowledge this is distressing and disappointing for Jack's family. We have been in regular contact with them, kept them updated and given a full explanation for the decision."
Jack's father, David, said: "We are deeply disappointed with the outcome and the criminal justice system so we're turning to our own lawyers now to get the answers we deserve."
Chris Stewart, a partner at Digby Brown Solicitors in Glasgow, who are representing the Frame family, said: "No parent should ever have to experience the loss of a child and I can only commend the continued strength and dignity our clients have shown throughout this process."