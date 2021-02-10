Scotland's papers: Salmond probe 'in doubt' and quarantine 'loophole'Published5 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Daily Express leads with Holyrood's inquiry into the Scottish government's botched handling of allegations against former first minister Alex Salmond. The paper says SNP MSPs have been accused of pushing the probe "to the brink of collapse" after refusing to publish claims made by Mr Salmond about his successor Nicola Sturgeon.image captionThe Daily Mail describes the move to block publication as a "stitch-up". It is now expected the inquiry will go ahead without Mr Salmond giving evidence.image captionThe Herald leads with concerns about the Scottish government's plans for a 10-day supervised quarantine in hotels for all international travellers arriving in the country. The paper says passengers on just 19 of the 247 flights landing at Scotland's major airports next week will be subject to the rules.image captionThe Telegraph highlights what it describes as a loophole in the quarantine hotels plan. It reports that Scottish government ministers have admitted that there is nothing to prevent travellers from flying into England before crossing into Scotland by road or rail and avoiding supervised self-isolation.image captionThe Scotsman focuses on the £1,750 bill which will have to be paid by each individual traveller to cover quarantine and Covid testing costs. The UK government has warned anyone failing to comply will face criminal charges.image captionThe Times says travellers who lie about which country they come from - in a bid to avoid being linked to 33 "redlist" nations - face up to 10 years in jail for breaking the UK's new Covid quarantine rules. If they try to escape, they face fines of up to £10,000.image caption"New Covid variants 'are under control'" is the i paper's headline. It says a mutation of the highly transmissible UK strain - the Bristol variant - has raised concerns over the effectiveness of vaccines. Public Health England says the latest results from surge testing show that cases of dangerous new strains are largely static, the i adds.image caption"Amazing single jab stats could end lock early", says The Sun. The newspaper reports that official data shows just one Covid jab offers two-thirds protection against the virus. The findings are due out in days, it says, and will show the Pfizer vaccine starts to work in as little as two weeks, while the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab offers similar protection.image captionThe Daily Record has an interview with a modern-day slave who was lured to Scotland by human traffickers with the promise of a job - and forced to work at a puppy farm for a year. The paper says police and animal rescuers raided the property in Perthshire and found dogs crammed into cupboards and puppies missing eyes and limbs.image captionThe Daily Star's front page shows a picture of what Piers Morgan "would look like as PM" beamed on the side of the Houses of Parliament.image captionThe National says the so-called Union Unit run by UK Cabinet minister Michael Gove is hiring new senior staff - but the job advert says knowledge of Scotland is merely "desirable".image captionThe Press and Journal gives over its front page to coverage of Tuesday's heavy snow and plummeting temperatures. The paper says the wild weather brought "chaos" across the north and north east of Scotland.image captionThe Evening Telegraph follows a similar line, saying the Storm Darcy whiteout left Dundee "paralysed".image captionThe Courier focuses on the fall-out from hundreds of pensioners being forcing to queue in freezing conditions to receive their Covid jabs. The paper says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Jeane Freeman have apologised for the appointments "blunder" in Fife.image captionThe Edinburgh News reports that a number of over-80s in Edinburgh have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine after a shortage of needles caused appointments to be postponed. NHS Lothian said the shortage was due to an external manufacturing and packing issue and had affected a "small number" of GP practices.image captionThe Evening Express highlights a further drop in the rate of positive coronavirus cases in the north east of Scotland.image captionThe Glasgow Times says detectives have made a fresh appeal over the so-called Ice Cream Wars murder of six members of the Doyle family at their flat in 1984.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.