Covid in Scotland: UK's enforced quarantine rules 'inadequate'
Scotland's transport secretary says he is pressing the UK government to close a loophole which could allow travellers to avoid new Covid quarantine rules.
Michael Matheson told BBC Scotland the current UK arrangements for enforced isolation in hotels were "inadequate".
New UK quarantine rules only apply to people arriving from 33 countries deemed "high risk", but Scotland's apply to all international travellers.
There are fears traveller could avoid the rules by flying into England first.
Everyone arriving in Scotland on an international flight from next Monday will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days at a cost of £1,750.
The Scottish government has block-booked rooms at six hotels near Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh airports.
Mr Matheson told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme he believed there should be a "comprehensive system" across the UK on managed isolation to reduce the risk of importing variants of Covid-19.
"Our preferred option would be for individuals to be required to self-isolate at the point of entry into the UK, rather than travelling from one part of the UK to self-isolate when they get into Scotland or Northern Ireland or any other part of the UK," he said.
"[The UK government] want to continue to take a targeted approach on the way in which individuals enter into ports of entry in England.
"Our view is that remains inadequate in order to prevent the risk of new variants entering into the country and that is why we we're continuing to pursue and press the UK government to listen to the clinical advice and expert opinion from the Joint Biosecurity Centre that the existing system operating isn't adequate."
Asked if Scotland would introduce controls on the border with England to ensure people travelling to Scotland via an English airport were complying, Mr Matheson said the Scottish government was looking at a "range of measures".
The £1,750 cost of the stay in managed quarantine will have to be paid for by the passengers themselves.
The charge includes mandatory Covid tests on day two and day eight following arrival for one person - any additional travellers will incur supplemental costs.
Anyone who breaches the measures could face criminal charges including culpable and reckless conduct.
Mr Matheson told the BBC that about 1,600 people travelled to Scotland from abroad last week.
"If you take out those who would be subject to an exemption, we estimate there would be the need for potentially around 1,200 individuals to self-isolate in a managed quarantine facility," he said.
"One of the things that may happen as a result of the policy we have taken forward, is that some of the airlines may choose to draw back on their international flights into Scotland.
"And there is some indication that the airlines may choose to cancel their flights coming into Scotland next week as a result of the managed isolation provision we have put in place, on the basis that they believe the demand for those flights is going to drop off dramatically as a result."
Quarantine exemptions
The oil and gas industry has said the 10-day quarantines could have a massive impact on business.
Trevor Stapleton, from industry body Oil and Gas UK said: "Given that they are doing critical roles and that the rotas have been planned a good year in advance, to suddenly say that that individual cannot go offshore - and therefore they have to quarantine for 10 days - would have a couple of outcomes.
"If they are doing a critical role then either they... have to stay on the installation for a further 10 days, and if that's not possible, if the person has to come back, then you are looking quite seriously at whether you can continue to operate that installation."
Mr Matheson said that there would be "some level of exemptions" provided for some passengers.
"We're looking at particular aspects around the oil and gas sector and also around areas such as defence and areas of critical infrastructure as well," he added.
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs on Tuesday that new UK border measures built on "touch actions" already taken to prevent news variants of Covid-19 entering the country.
He also said that the UK government was working on "similarly tough schemes with the devolved administrations".