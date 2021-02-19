BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 12 - 19 February

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 12 and 19 February.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

image copyrightWill Nangle
image captionJump start: "I’ve been wanting to shoot an image like this for a while but you have to wait for the right conditions", says Will Nangle of his spectacular image of Scott McMorris above Edinburgh.
image copyrightLorraine Martin
image captionRise and shine: "I took this photo of the sunrise in Kildonan, Isle of Arran", says Lorraine Martin.
image copyrightRachel Steele
image captionWinter wonderland: "My little girl taking a wander in Selkirk", says Rachel Steele.
image copyrightSandy Dodds
image captionCaught red-handed: A friendly robin at Vogrie Country Park in Midlothian, from Sandy Dodds.
image copyrightMatthew McGregor
image captionCold snap: "I took this picture while out for a walk in Palacerigg Country Park, Cumbernauld", says Matthew McGregor.
image copyrightSteve Mcdonald
image captionFreeze frame: "Picture taken down from our house in Melvaig at Allt Grisionn", says Steve Mcdonald. "The water bubbles had been frozen as the temperatures dropped in the Highlands."
image copyrightGordon Dochard
image captionAnd... trees frame: "The Frandy Tree in Glen Devon, taken on a cold, windy, bleak and wintry afternoon", says Gordon Dochard.
image copyrightAnne Watmough
image captionHand out: Frozen fingers were the order of the day in Inverness, courtesy of Anne Watmough.
image copyrightDavid May
image captionFly-in saucer: "Make mine with two sugars and a wee drop milk", says David May at Abernethy Forest.
image copyrightAlycia Cook
image captionCapital project: "Came across this cool guy on my walk up the Vennel in Edinburgh the other morning", says Alycia Cook. "He certainly made me smile!"
image copyrightMegan Kirkaldy
image captionBlue sky thinking: "Whilst the rest of the country was getting covered in snow, Fort William had blue skies", says Megan Kirkaldy. "Looking down Loch Eil on to Ben Nevis".
image copyrightCathy Aitken
image captionSly snack: "Mrs Fox comes nearly every day and scoffs some food", says Cathy Aitken. "Taken in my garden in south Edinburgh."
image copyrightJane McGaw
image captionEnjoying a cold one: Wild bathing in Tarves, Aberdeenshire, for Brian McGaw at his croft between blizzards, as photographed by wife Jane McGaw.
image copyrightMargaret Roy
image captionCan you dig it? "My son Callan is seven and this is the first time in his life he has had a proper amount of snow in his own garden in Perth", says Margaret Roy. "He was very proud of his snow shovel".
image copyrightJan Overmeer
image captionCatching some rays: "My wife Sigga on the shores of Loch Carron with a disc of ice", says Jan Overmeer.
image copyrightGus Pirie
image captionAlone time: "A Highland cow in Gifford, East Lothian", from Gus Pirie.
image copyrightKen le Grice
image captionPot luck: "Decided to have a wander round Arbroath harbour on a nice crisp winter's day", says Ken le Grice, who then chanced upon these snow-covered lobster pots.
image copyrightEric Neilson
image captionThree's a crowd: "Will you hurry up and get off our nuts" is what Eric Neilson thinks these birds are saying in Caulkerbush near Dalbeattie. "We have put up squirrel boxes but this little chap seems to prefer the birds' log table".
image copyrightJim Smith
image captionNot so green: “Frozen and icy greens and fairways at Stonehaven Golf Course”, says Jim Smith.
image copyrightDerek Meehan
image captionStrike a pose: "Cammie, eight, Ellie, five, from Airdrie, building an igloo", says dad Derek Meehan. "Proud of their hard work".
image copyrightErzsébet Gyöngy
image captionRoom for one: "My husband built an igloo with the kids in our garden in Edinburgh and the youngest - nine-month-old Villö - enjoyed sitting in it too", says mum Erzsébet Gyöngy.
image copyrightBeth Sweeney
image captionJust chilling: "A Scottish snowman in Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire, made by Reid, age six and Elise age three, with a little help from dad David", says Beth Sweeney.
image copyrightChris Bell
image captionTake a bow: "We came across this snow sculpture while out for a walk in Kilbarchan", says Chris Bell. "The snow had started to melt which caused the ice queen to lean forward".
image copyrightEmma Wild
image captionIn limbo: "I had to share this photo of our snowman that my children, Lizzy, six, and Nick, four, helped build", says Emma Wild in Elgin. "He's gradually become more and more wonky - I have no idea how it's still standing! He makes us laugh lots so we thought he might help cheer up other people too".
image copyrightGeraldine McGarry
image captionBoard meeting: "Jake McGarry flying over Crieff Knock at sunset", from Geraldine McGarry.
image copyrightDavid Riffkin
image captionThe eyes have it: "A picture of a tawny owl I took whilst walking at last light in woods in North East Fife", says David Riffkin.
image copyrightJulie Ballantyne
image captionMoon landing? "The A97 near Lumsden, where the drifting snow closed the road, and resembled a moonscape", says Julie Ballantyne.
image copyrightGillian Stuart
image captionAll heart: "Pixie Stuart aged six made this love heart in the snow for mum Gillian, daddy Craig and young brother Nico for Valentine's Day, in Whiterashes Aberdeenshire.", sent in by proud gran Meg Auld.
image copyrightMark Durkin
image captionHigh flier: "My son Ben, aged five, on his sledge at the Toll Park in Burntisland, Fife", says Mark Durkin. "Home schooling had finished for the week and he was heading into the weekend on a high".
image copyrightAngie Morrison
image captionSpecial branch: "This was taken at Wester Balgeddie near Kinross", says Angie Morrison.
image copyrightDeborah Sewell
image captionWinter is coming: "I’d love to share this picture I took of Arthur’s Seat from Blackford Hill with some spectacular snow coming in from the Forth", says Deborah Sewell.
image copyrightMichael Gibbs
image captionSnow storm: "Bristow chopper coming home at Aberdeen Airport", from Michael Gibbs.
image copyrightValerie Pegler
image captionWho's a pretty sunset then? "My husband, Stephen, and our parrot, Chuck, watching the sunset in Crieff", says Valerie Pegler.
image copyrightArletta Babicz
image captionStar attraction: "Star trails captured at Balmaha", says Arletta Babicz.
image copyrightAnnabel Sharp
image captionMelts the heart: "My daughter said goodbye to her hamster Brownie Rose this week so she and her big brother made this in her memory", says Annabel Sharp.
image copyrightAnnabel Sharp
image caption... and here's little Brownie Rose in happier times.
image copyrightMhairi Duigan
image captionGrand gesture: "Granny and grandpa live in Uddingston near Glasgow where I grew up too, but I now live in Newcastle upon Tyne", says Mhairi Duigan. "We haven't been able to visit since August last year. I just snapped this as my 20-month-old twin daughter rushed to give them a 'hug'. This is lockdown".
image copyrightThomas Duffy
image captionBeautifully timed: "Edinburgh on a snowy sunset", says Thomas Duffy who clocked this amazing photo opportunity to round off this week's gallery in style. "February light is amazing as spring approaches".

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.