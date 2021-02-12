Scottish football clubs apologise after abuse report
By Chris McLaughlin
BBC Scotland sports news correspondent
- Published
A number of football clubs across Scotland have issued apologies following a recommendation they say sorry to victims of sexual abuse.
A Scottish FA report into harrowing sex abuse allegations in the sport concerned team officials, scouts and coaches.
It found there were varying levels of suspicion about the problem that could have been acted on.
The review said apologies to those affected would help victims move on.
Senior clubs including Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Motherwell and Partick Thistle were all named in the report's testimonies.
Scottish Premiership side Motherwell said: "We sincerely apologise to anyone personally affected by historic sexual abuse."
A spokesman for Hibernian said the club deeply regretted any suffering and commended the courage of survivors.
'Sincere sympathy'
The report concluded that senior figures within Celtic football club may have known about allegations of abuse at Celtic Boys Club.
The Premiership champions have always argued that both organisations were separate - a notion that was challenged by the report.
A statement from Celtic said: "The club has publicly expressed its sincere sympathy, regret and sorrow to those affected across Scottish Football, including at Celtic Football Club and Celtic Boys Club.
"Today we reiterate this apology."
League One club Partick Thistle also released a statement of apology, while there was recognition from Falkirk FC and non-league side Hutchison Vale.
A number of those accused in the report have now been convicted but others have since died.
The review was commissioned by the SFA following allegations of abuse in Scottish football and beyond and was led by former children's charity executive, Martin Henry.
A total of 97 recommendations have been made and the Scottish FA says the majority of those have either been actioned or work is under way.