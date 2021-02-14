Scotland's papers: Airport quarantine fears and Sydney Devine tributes

Scotland's papers: Airport quarantine fears and Sydney Devine tributesPublished28 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Sunday Posts highlights concerns over new quarantine rules for air passengers, which will come into effect on Monday. The paper reports staff at Edinburgh Airport saying they have been "left in the dark" about how hotel self-isolation for travellers will be enforced.image captionThe Mail on Sunday says a late change to Scottish quarantine rules for air passengers has left a "huge loophole" in the system. It reports that travellers who fly into England will be able to cross the border into Scotland and not be required to quarantine for 10 days at an officially-registered hotel. Instead, the paper says, they will be allowed to self-isolate at home.image captionScotland on Sunday reports on official figures showing the number of patients who caught coronavirus in hospitals last week rose to a new high. A total of 244 patients definitely caught Covid-19 while in hospital and a further 114 were probably infected.image captionThe Sun on Sunday leads with Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden being reported to police for breaking lockdown rules by travelling to see her parents in Cornwall. The paper also carries tributes to singer and entertainer Sydney Devine, who died yesterday aged 81.image captionThe Herald on Sunday pays its tribute to Sydney Devine, who it describes as "one of the most talented, enduring and best-loved performers" in Scotland. It leads with of some of Scotland's country estates warning they face a financial crisis over a loophole in a rate relief scheme which hits green hydro-electric operators.image captionThe Sunday Mail leads with the sister of a victim of Celtic Boys Club sex abuser Jim Torbett hitting out at an SFA report into historical abuse. Michelle Gray has accused Scottish football bosses of falsely claiming her father ignored the attack on her brother.image captionThe Sunday Express says winds of up to 80mph are set to hit the west coast of Scotland today. Ferry operator CalMac has already cancelled sailings as a precaution.image captionThe Sunday Times leads with claims that Nicola Sturgeon could be forced to resign as first minister if she is found to have breached the ministerial code of conduct over evidence given to the Alex Salmond Inquiry at Holyrood.image captionThe Sunday National says the Scottish government will set out the timing and potential question for a second independence referendum within the next few weeks.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.