Covid in Scotland: Travel quarantine rules come into effect
- Published
The new managed quarantine rules for people arriving in Scotland have come into effect.
All international travellers will have to self-isolate in a hotel near Edinburgh, Glasgow or Aberdeen airport for 10 days under the new regime.
In England, the rules only apply to arrivals from 33 "red list" countries.
Concerns have been raised about what will happen if people travel on to Scotland via airports and ferry terminals in England.
Scotland's transport secretary Michael Matheson has said it is "absolutely critical" the UK closes the loophole.
He has asked for Scotland-bound travellers arriving at English airports to be offered quarantine facilities in England.
The UK government said it had put in place "some of the toughest border regimes in the world" to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Scottish Labour described the Scottish government's handling of the situation as "farcical", while the Scottish Conservatives said the public had been "caught in a blame game" caused by the SNP.
Final destination
Passengers required to self-isolate in hotels will have to pay the £1,750 cost of their managed quarantine.
That has raised the possibility of people looking to avoid quarantine by choosing English airports even if Scotland is their final destination.
Mr Matheson said his preference was for a UK-wide approach in which all international travellers must quarantine.
If that could not be guaranteed, he said quarantine facilities should be extended to travellers who plan to "transit on" to Scotland.
He told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show: "What we have said is that for those who are arriving in English airports and travelling on to Scotland, that they should make it available for them to be able to go into a quarantine facility in England before travelling on to Scotland.
"And, as yet, we are still waiting for the UK government to give us agreement on that."
The UK government's health secretary Matt Hancock has previously said passengers arriving in England from "low risk" countries would be required to quarantine at home - even if their home was in Scotland - rather than face hotel quarantine at their point of entry.
Edinburgh Airport has criticised the Scottish government's plans, saying they were initially "lacking in basic detail and knowledge of our operations" and subject to last-minute changes.
Passengers travelling to Scottish airports must fill out a Home Office passenger locator form, take a pre-departure Covid test and show they have made quarantine arrangements prior to arriving in Scotland.
Michael Matheson said these will be checked again by Border Force on arrival in Scotland.
Passengers will then be met by security, taken to baggage reclaim and then on to transport to the quarantine hotel, he said.