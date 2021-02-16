Covid: Father and daughter to leave quarantine hotel after 'error'
The first international travellers to go into one of Scotland's quarantine hotels have been told they can leave after a day because of a loophole.
Since Monday, all passengers arriving in Scotland on international flights have to enter "managed isolation".
However, this does not apply to those coming from within the Common Travel Area, including the UK and Ireland.
The passengers were told that since they arrived from the USA via Ireland, they could instead isolate at home.
On Monday, Chun Wong and his daughter flew into Scotland from the United States via Dublin, and went straight to a hotel at Edinburgh Airport.
Mr Wong told BBC Scotland that on Monday night officials told them a mistake had been made and the pair could self-isolate at home in Fife.
He said: "I received a call from reception saying a gentleman from the airport would like to talk to me.
'Error on their part'
"He said that since I landed in Dublin first and then got a connecting flight to here, I was not required to quarantine in a hotel. I still have to quarantine and do the self-testing kit on the second and eighth day, but they said it was an error on their part."
Mr Wong added that he could have left the hotel on Monday night, but as he was tired he decided to stay the night.
He said officials were making arrangements to transport him to his home in Fife on Tuesday.
Mr Wong worked in healthcare in the US, and travelled to Scotland with his eight-year-old daughter Kiernan.
They are moving to Scotland to be with Kiernan's mum and Mr Wong's wife, Danielle.
She has been in the country since November 2019. A dual UK/US citizen, she is a front-line worker, involved in the care of people with addictions.
But the family have been separated for 16 months now, and Mr Wong said it was "heartbreaking" to be apart for another 10 days after arriving in Scotland while they isolated at the hotel.
'Every day there were different answers'
After hearing that they could isolate at home, he said he was very relieved.
"Danielle has been calling the government every day, and unfortunately every day there were different answers." he said.
"There was a big level of grey. It seems like one department did not get the full picture from other departments.
"At the end of the day she got official word that since I'm coming from the USA I have to quarantine. It doesn't matter that it's a connecting flight. But now, as it appears, that is not the case."
He said he was not angry. "I'm relieved because the news that we had to stay in a hotel for 10 additional days was heartbreaking. It was terrible. But at the end of the day if it needs to be done, it needs to be done."
He said his daughter was "ecstatic, overjoyed and a little nervous" as it had been 16 months since she had seen her mum.
"The last time she saw her she was seven and in April she'll be nine. Crazy."
He said he did not have words to describe how he would feel seeing his wife again. "I haven't seen her in 16 months. Never in my life have I experienced this."
Travellers who are required to self-isolate in hotels have to pay £1,750 each, plus an extra fee for additional isolating guests.
"I just hope someone will do the right thing and give me a refund," Mr Wong added.
The Scottish government has been contacted for comment.
There has been disagreement about the requirement for hotel quarantine between the UK and Scottish governments.
All those arriving into Scotland directly from outside the Common Travel Area must pay to isolate for 10 days in a quarantine hotel.
But Scotland's first minister has raised concerns about the risk of people spreading new Covid variants if they arrive at airports and ferry terminals elsewhere, then travel to Scotland on public transport.
For example, in England only travellers from 33 "red list" countries must enter managed quarantine.
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has insisted this is a "proportionate" approach, but has said he is happy to discuss measures that would close a loophole enabling travellers to avoid Scotland's quarantine with the Scottish government.