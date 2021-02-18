Vaccination 'success' and hopes for lockdown exit

Vaccination 'success' and hopes for lockdown exitPublished13 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Daily Mail leads with an upbeat line on the Covid vaccination rollout, with the first minister saying there is now "hard evidence" that the jab is helping to significantly drive down death rates. Like many of the papers, it also carries a picture of the Duke of Edinburgh after his admission to hospital in London.image captionThe Sun reports on Nicola Sturgeon saying people could "take heart" from the latest figures which showed fatalities within care homes more than halved in a fortnight. It also features news of Prince Philip's hospital admission, which is not related to coronavirus, saying he is in "good spirits".image captionThe Daily Express says the fall in deaths among older Scots is a "major boost" to the vaccination campaign. However, it tempers the enthusiasm by adding that one in five of the most vulnerable people in society are still waiting for their first dose of the vaccine.image captionThe Daily Telegraph leads with a scientific adviser to the Scottish government saying Nicola Sturgeon should examine speeding up her new plan for unlocking Scotland. Prof Mark Woolhouse's call comes amid encouraging evidence the vaccination programme is already starting to cut deaths.image captionThe Scotsman says Nicola Sturgeon has been criticised by some parents over the phased reopening of schools. The first minister has warned parents could spread the virus through increased socialising in their free time if all children returned to the classroom at the same time.image captionThe Herald leads with a study which shows nearly two million people in the UK have not worked for at least six months of the pandemic, and a further 2.6 million expect to lose their jobs within three months.image captionThe National says The Queen has had her tax bill "slashed by thousands of pounds" for three Scottish shooting estates including Balmoral after making a successful appeal to HMRC.image captionThe Metro leads with the five Rangers players who breached lockdown restrictions by attending a house party last weekend being identified.image captionThe Daily Record says an investigation is under way after a woman who reportedly kept a toddler in a cage-like cot was allowed to look after children.image captionThe Times says students are turning to "safe" careers amid the pandemic, and quotes figures which suggest applications for medicine, nursing and engineering courses have surged in popularity. Languages, history and classical studies are among the courses to see applications fall, the paper adds.image captionThe Star has a typically contrarian take on the news, as it reports on a study that suggests bald men with beards "are the best in the sack". Its headline? "Slaphead and tickle!"image captionThe Edinburgh News says a doctor's surgery in East Lothian has been unable to vaccinate 300 of its high-risk patients due to a lack of available supplies.image captionThe Courier leads with the publication of Lady Smith's report following the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry. It tells how boys at a school run by a religious order in Fife lived in fear of attacks by serial sexual predators who had "unrestrained access" to their victims.image captionThe Evening Express features the court case of a homeless man who pleaded guilty to murdering a "devoted" Aberdeen father who had offered to help him. Stuart Quinn stabbed Alan Geddes 40 times at his home in the city.image captionThe Press and Journal leads with the same story, saying Mr Geddes had offered Quinn shelter the day after he was released from prison. Quinn has been jailed for a minimum 18 years.image captionThe Evening Telegraph reports on two unexplained deaths - one of a woman found dead at a house in Dundee and another of a pensioner whose body was recovered from a burn in Angus.image captionThe Glasgow Times leads with residents living near Celtic Park hitting out at the Parkhead club after an evacuation alarm blared in the early hours of the morning.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.