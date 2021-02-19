Scotland's papers: 'Lockalikes' and supply teachers face 'job crisis'Published15 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightScottish Sun image captionThe Scottish Sun reports First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has echoed Prime Minister Boris Johnson by claiming a cautious lockdown exit was needed for the current stay-at-home order "to be the last". Ms Sturgeon said easing curbs must be slow "but irreversibile".image captionThe Herald leads with a survey which found most secondary school supply teachers are struggling to find employment despite huge government cash injections. The paper reports one individual was in such a desperate situation that they feared having to use food banks, while another was advised to apply for clerical roles after contacting the local council.image copyrightThe Scotsman image captionFirst Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the elimination of Covid is realistic as case numbers continue to fall, reports The Scotsman. But the paper also carries a warning from the chief executive of Loganair that "draconian" restrictions "could drive aviation out of Scotland".image copyrightScottish Daily Mail image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail reports the SNP is facing a "day of reckoning". The paper says a key obstacle to former first minister Alex Salmond appearing before the inquiry into the handling of harassment complaints against him has been removed. This follows a decision by MSPs on Holyrood's management group to publish Mr Salmond's submission to the inquiry.image captionThe i also leads with the Alex Salmond story and says his evidence will be published "early next week". The paper reports MSPs hope the publication will help them get to the bottom of the "sorry affair" which has cost the public purse more than £500,000.image copyrightThe Timesimage captionOne of the first pictures back from Nasa's Perseverance dominates the front page of The Times. The paper says the mission has paid off - as the rover survived a "treacherous" seven-minute plunge. Elsewhere, the paper reports "hope" for overseas holidays as ministers are said to be working on plans to allow Britons to jet away for summer breaks.image captionCoronavirus vaccines appear to cut Covid-19 transmissions and infections by two-thirds, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper says "real-world data" shows a "powerful effect" of jabs on the spread of the virus. Its main picture also shows the first images beamed back to Earth from the Perseverance rover after it landed on Mars.image copyrightScottish Daily Expressimage captionThe Scottish Daily Express reports Black Watch troops could be deployed to "Covid-19 hotspot" Afghanistan without being vaccinated first. The paper says around 400 soldiers are due to arrive in the country as part of a planned rotation of troops supporting the Kabul Security Force.image copyrightDaily Recordimage captionThe Daily Record leads with the horrific injuries suffered by a sports car driver when he was crushed in a freak accident with a deer. The paper reports the animal leapt on to Willie Dowie's chest and sent his open-top Westfield 7 sports car crashing into a tree on a rural road in Perthshire.image captionThe National leads with a billboard campaign attacking First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for supposedly neglecting Scotland's vaccine programme to focus on independence. It highlights a poster in Greenock which it claims is linked to local pro-Union activists.image captionA large thumbs down adorns the Metro's front page as the paper reports outrage at Facebook's decision to ban mainstream news from its site in Australia. The social media giant has banished links to news websites Down Under in a stand-off over a proposed law that would see it pay for news on its platform, the paper says. UK MP Julian Knight is quoted as describing it as "bully boy action".image captionThe Courier leads with a "toothless and ruthless" thief who has targeted OAPs. The paper reports three victims were targeted by the woman in Dundee on Wednesday afternoon.image copyrightEdinburgh Evening Newsimage captionThe Edinburgh Evening News leads with city council plans to introduce a rent rise being "KO'd" by a rainbow coalition. It also reports crime author Ian Rankin feels "let down" by the Covid vaccination programme.image copyrightGlasgow Timesimage captionThe Glasgow Times focuses on a court case which featured a harrowing torture ordeal. The paper also carries election pitches from Labour leadership contenders Monica Lennon and Anas Sarwar.image captionThe Evening Telegraph leads with a court case featuring a terrifying attack on a shop owner.image copyrightPress & Journalimage captionAnd the Press and Journal highlights the conviction of a serial child rapist who has been jailed for a further nine years. 