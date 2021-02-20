Covid in Scotland: Care homes visits to resume in early March
- Published
Families will be able to make regular visits to older loved ones in Scottish care homes from early March.
The Scottish government confirmed residents will be allowed two designated visitors.
They will be able to visit the care home once a week, wearing PPE including face coverings.
The latest data shows that Covid deaths in care homes for older people are falling, and all residents have received the first dose of the vaccine.
Scotland's Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said while protection was in place, people must remain "vigilant about the risks".
As well as PPE, visitors will be "strongly encouraged" to take a Covid test before entering homes.
Visiting may be restricted in certain circumstances, for instance if there is a Covid outbreak in a care home.
Guidelines will be published on Wednesday which will set out an expectation for care providers to facilitate visits.
'Embrace guidance by mid-March'
The Scottish government said it was working to "increase the frequency and duration of contact".
It added it was aware that restricted contact between residents and their families could contribute to loneliness, isolation and "worsening physical and mental health".
Ms Freeman said: "We deeply regret the deaths and other harm caused by coronavirus in our care homes, but we also recognise the harm caused to the wellbeing of residents and families as a result of an inability to see those they love.
"Everyone, including visitors, has a responsibility to ensure that visits take place as safely as possible by continuing to follow safety advice.
"The guidance we are publishing sets out an expectation that providers will put in place arrangements to enable regular visits to resume from early March and from the discussions I have had with providers, I now expect all care homes to have embraced this guidance by mid-March."
The announcement comes after families issued a plea to the government to reinstate care home visiting.
Donald MacAskill, chief executive of Scottish Care, said the pandemic has presented frontline care home staff and managers with "many challenges", but "undoubtedly the hardest has been keeping residents apart from family and friends".
He said: "Scottish Care is committed to supporting staff and managers, residents and family, to make sure that these guidelines succeed in their aim of reconnecting individuals.
"We commit to working together to overcome any challenges and difficulties we might face and to support those who may still be anxious and fearful, so that together we can ensure that a painful period of separation can be replaced by greater togetherness."