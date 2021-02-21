Scotland's papers: Adult vaccines 'by July' and care homes 'victory'Published23 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Scottish Mail on Sunday and most other papers lead with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge that every adult in the UK will be offered at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July. The previous target for all adults was autumn.image captionThe Sunday Telegraph says the new target for over-18s has raised hopes of holidays abroad and the return of outdoor events by August. The paper also carries a photo of the Prince of Wales visiting his father in hospital in London on Saturday after the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted on Tuesday.image captionThe Sunday Mail celebrates the news that families will be able to make regular indoor visits to loved ones in Scottish care homes from early March. The paper highlights its own campaign to introduce 'Anne's law', which would give family members of residents the same access to care homes as staff.image captionThe Scottish Sunday Express has a more reluctant take on the care homes story, leading with comments from Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie. Mr Rennie issued a warning saying he would be "watching very closely" after families "were promised access only to be denied later".image captionThe Sunday National says that an MP on an "anti-cronyism crusade" has accused the UK Government of "blatant" corruption. Owen Thompson of the SNP claims the awarding of billion-pound public contracts to Conservative party donors and contacts "could shape politics for years to come", the paper reports.image captionAn image of Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon dominates the Scotland on Sunday paper, which says the "stakes could not be higher" as the two prepare to give evidence to the Holyrood inquiry examining the handling of harassment complaints against the former first minister.image captionThe Sunday Post splashes the first in a series of special reports on the last year in Scotland, looking both at "loss, lockdown and resilience" as well as "the lessons that must now be learned".image captionThe Herald reports that SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC has initiated legal action against River City star David Paisley, accusing him of defamation after he questioned why she had donated to a campaign on social media.image captionThe Sunday Times says the Duke of Cambridge is "really sad and genuinely shocked" by his brother's behaviour after it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not return as working members of the Royal Family. The paper quotes sources close to Prince William who is allegedly unhappy with the statement issued by his brother and Meghan confirming they were giving up their royal duties.image captionAnd The Scottish Sun on Sunday says Harry and Meghan gave a "bombshell" interview to Oprah Winfrey last week before the loss of their royal roles was announced.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.