Scotland's jobless rate remains below UK level
- Published
Scotland's unemployment rate has fallen to 4.5% over the last quarter, official figures show.
The UK rate rose in the three months to December and is now at 5.1%, its highest level for nearly five years, according to the Office of National Statistics (ONS).
The employment rate in Scotland fell slightly over the same period to 73.7%.
The Scottish government said the figures did not reflect the full impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Separate HMRC early estimates for January 2021, also published on Tuesday, show there were 2,331,000 payrolled employees in Scotland - an increase of 8,000 from December 2020.
However, the figure is 68,000 lower than a year ago.
It's hard to get an accurate count for unemployment when more than four million people across the UK are thought to be on furlough.
Many more are also not seeking work, but they're under-employed - not working the hours they normally would.
But this latest data from the Office for National Statistics give some sense of the jobs market last year: Scottish unemployment up 26,000 and those in work down 43,000.
By year's end, the jobless rate was 4.5%: the UK, 5.1%.
The number claiming benefit because of no or low pay is 83% - up on January last year, and a higher rate than the UK.
Unemployment is set to rise when furlough is withdrawn, though with business restrictions continuing well into summer, it's expected the Westminster budget next week will see furlough extended.