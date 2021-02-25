Salmond and Sturgeon: How the best of political double acts fell apart

According to friends of Alex Salmond that was wrong - he had no interest in making another Holyrood comeback and Nicola Sturgeon's team did not take it seriously either. Even if they found him annoying, they did not appear to regard him as a political threat. They would not however have been unaware that Alex Salmond had helped nurture new talent at Westminster, including the QC turned MP, Joanna Cherry, whom some see as a future leader.