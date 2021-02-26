BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 19 - 26 February

Published
image copyrightNathan Omand
image captionWhat a difference a week makes: Sun rising over a snow-covered Stromness, in Orkney a week ago. Picture: Nathan Omand
image copyrightKatie Reed
image captionSnow queen: Artist Katie Reed said: "I thought I would go for snow lady this year instead of a snow man which was very fun to sculpt with a spoon in my back garden."
image copyrightCurtis Welsh
image captionDusk in my eye: Curtis Welsh captured Smailholm Tower by Kelso in the Scottish Borders as the sun was setting.
image copyrightGary Hodgson
image captionA penny fur your thoughts: Gary Hodgson found a clear day to photograph this local mountain hare in the Monadhliath hills, Aviemore.
image copyrightDavid Livingstone
image captionBaad weather: This poor wee lamb was having a hard time sheltering from the strong wind on Islay
image copyrightHuw Roberts
image captionIce wall: Huw Roberts enjoyed taking frozen pictures at Loch More in Caithness
image copyrightNicol Nicolson
image captionWinter coat: Nicol Nicolson captured this stoat, which was transitioning from winter to spring, outside Langholm
image copyrightAustin Shirley
image captionDoes the trick: Austin Shirley said he loves taking pictures of skateboarders in Edinburgh's Bristo Square
image copyrightIan Robin
image captionAcorn-y joke: This red squirrel was not too enamoured with Ian Robin's chat at his home in Bieldside, Aberdeen
image copyrightAdrienne Murray
image captionA bird in the hand: Adrienne Murray was delighted when she had this blue tit feeding from her hand on the Haddo Estate near Methlick.
image copyrightAlan Tough
image captionNorthern Lights: Alan Tough took this photo from the field next to his back garden in Elgin. "The rays were easily seen by the unaided eye, but it required the camera to pick up the wide range of colours."
image copyrightAlex McSorley
image captionPheasant surprise: Alex McSorley said he saw this pheasant "tippy toeing" through the outskirt of woods in Coldstream near the golf course. "He looked as if he was on a mission (to survive I believe) as the sound of shotguns going off could be heard coming from the woods adjacent."
image copyrightCarl Sullivan
image captionWarm glow: Carl Sullivan took this picture on a calm February evening of Kilcreggan from Gourock.
image copyrightAndrew McFarlane
image captionCheeky: Arria, the 10m high "Angel of the Nauld" sculpture lit up by Andrew McFarlane's running headtorch in Cumbernauld.
image copyrightDavid Francis
image captionYou're the swan for me: Did this pair at Keptie Pond in Arbroath know it was Valentine's Day this month? Pic by David Francis.
image copyrightCatriona Macleod
image captionFowl play: This beautiful bird has been "robbin'" Catriona Macleod's heart at Loch Vaa.
image copyrightColin Denholm
image captionSurf's up: Colin Denholm captured this shot of a surfer mastering the waves at Stonehaven.
image copyrightFrank Dolan
image captionIm-peck-able shot: Frank Dolan in Edinburgh managed to capture this fieldfare, which was startled by a starling that had landed behind it.
image copyrightGordon Mack
image captionBee kind: Gordon Mack snapped these honey bees harvesting from snowdrops in his Perth garden.
image copyrightBrian Colston
image captionI've got my eye on ewe: Brian Colston said the sun caused this sheep's eye to stand out as he walked through a field on the south side of Falkirk
image copyrightJames Dewar
image captionTake the short root: James Dewar enjoyed his walk on the Cambo Estate along a path lined with snowdrops and trees.
image copyrightJoyce Robertson
image captionTricks of the shade: Joyce Robertson photographed the early morning sky in Kingussie.
image copyrightKatie Watson
image captionThe coal truth: The Barony A Frame, in Auchinleck, East Ayrshire, is a towering monument to the coal mining industry. Katie Watson took a moment to remember the harsh conditions that the miners worked in and the four miners that never made it out in 1962.
image copyrightStevi Jackson
image captionBringing up the deer: Stevi Jackson said this deer appeared just 30ft behind him while out walking in Strathblane
image copyrightWayne Cowpland
image captionTree knot: Wayne Cowpland said of this beautiful tree in Howff burial ground in Dundee: "There is life in the old dame yet. She is full of character, aged wisdom and beauty."
image copyrightYvonne Richardson
image captionFlooding from snow melt and rain as the River Spey expands over the flood plain in Badenoch - in Gaelic, The Drowned Land. Yvonne Richardson took this shot at Insh Marshes, near Kingussie.
image copyrightKen Milne
image captionNot mushroom left on this log: Ken Milne saw this Turkey Tail Fungi in Linn Park, Glasgow, and said the colour and shape reminded him of coral.
image copyrightBrian Colston
image captionSparrowhawk: A study in concentration looking over towards the birds on a feeder in a Falkirk garden
image copyrightLee Little
image captionPier pressure: Lee Little felt the strain of trying to capture the best reflection in this puddle in between gusts of wind at Ayr harbour.
image copyrightJohn Dyer
image captionDucking and diving: John Dyer was surprised to see how close to the edge these ducks were at Strathclyde Loch in Motherwell.
image copyrightMorris Macleod
image captionMoved to deers: Morris Macleod appreciated the majesty of this stag jumping a fence just outside Stornoway.
image copyrightMarilyn Hutton
image captionDifferent perspectives: Marilyn Hutton from Thornton in Fife didn't have to try too hard to find the beauty in this snowdrop.
image copyrightAlan Ewen
image captionFull splendour: Broughty Ferry Castle catching the last of the sun's rays on the outskirts of Dundee
image copyrightSean Harrower
image captionSeas the day: Sean Harrower had enjoyed a great day before he captured this sunset at Sumburgh in Shetland.

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 19 and 26 February.

