Scotland's roadmap out of lockdown unveiled
The reopening of Scotland's economy - including shops, bars, restaurants, gyms and hairdressers - is expected to start in the last week of April, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
She said there would be a "progressive easing" of restrictions before then, with four people from two households allowed to meet outdoors from 15 March.
All primary and more secondary school pupils could return from that date.
It is hoped to lift the stay at home restriction on 5 April.
Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish government's strategic framework was "deliberately cautious" at this stage.
"But in the coming weeks, if the data allows and positive trends continue, we will seek to accelerate the easing of restrictions," she said.
However, opposition parties said the statement "fell short" of expectations and lacked clarity on its "ultimate goal".
On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that shops, hairdressers, gyms and outdoor hospitality in England could reopen on 12 April as part of a four-step plan to ease lockdown.
Ms Sturgeon said the aim in Scotland was to move fully back to a levels system of restrictions from the last week in April.
"At that stage, we hope that all parts of the country currently in level four will be able to move out of level four and back initially to level three - possibly with some revision to the content of the levels."
She said that from the last week of April, the government would expect to see "phased but significant re-opening of the economy, including non essential retail, hospitality and services like gyms and hairdressers".
More detail will be set out in mid-March, including the order in which parts of the economy will reopen.
The aim is for a "progressive easing" of the level four restrictions at three-week intervals.
Scotland's youngest children and some senior pupils returned to the classroom on Monday, and Ms Sturgeon said schools were the "immediate priority".
It is hoped that the next phase will see the remaining primary school pupils and more senior pupils back in the classroom "for at least part of their learning" from 15 March.
The rules on outdoor mixing would also be relaxed on that date, with up to four people from two households allowed to meet, and non-contact sports for under-18s resuming.
The final phase of the return to school would take place on 5 April, when it is hoped to lift the stay at home restrictions.
At least six people from two households should be able to meet together outdoors from that date, and communal worship will be allowed to resume.
The levels system of restrictions would then be reintroduced from 26 April, along with a "more substantial" reopening of society and the economy.
"It is important to stress, of course, that all of this depends on us continuing to suppress the virus now - and continuing to accept some trade-offs for a period, for example on international travel," said Ms Sturgeon.
"However, if we do so, I am optimistic that we can make good progress in returning more normality to our lives and the economy."
'Holding document'
The Scottish Conservatives' Holyrood leader, Ruth Davidson, said the statement "fell short of public expectations".
"We didn't get information about when measures like social distancing will end and when we will be able to do something as basic as give a loved one a hug," she said.
"Everyone understands that we might not be able to give people absolute certainty - but they were at least expecting the first minister to give them some kind of hope.
"Nothing has been published about what happens after 26 April. This isn't a route map out of Covid, it is holding document."
Scottish Labour's interim leader, Jackie Baillie, said the statement lacked clarity on its "ultimate goal".
She also called for a revised testing strategy which includes mass community testing where appropriate.