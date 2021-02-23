Alex Salmond will not appear before MSPs on Wednesday
- Published
Alex Salmond will not give evidence on Wednesday to the inquiry into how the Scottish government handled complaints against him.
A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said the former first minister had told the committee he would not be attending.
The move came after the parliament published a revised version of one of Mr Salmond's submissions to the inquiry.
The Crown Office had raised "grave concerns" about its publication.
Mr Salmond's lawyers had earlier said that the parliament's decision to withdraw and then republish a revised version of his submission was a "significant surprise and concern" which could have "a material bearing on whether he is able to attend" the evidence session on Wednesday.
The committee said it would now meet in private on Wednesday "to discuss the implications of Mr Salmond's response and the next steps for its work".
Mr Salmond's submission included claims that there had been a "complete breakdown of the necessary barriers which should exist between government, political party and the prosecution authorities".
The former first minister alleged that there was "a deliberate, prolonged, malicious and concerted effort amongst a range of individuals within the Scottish government and the SNP to damage my reputation, even to the extent of having me imprisoned".
The people named by Mr Salmond in his submissions include Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell, who is the chief executive of the SNP, and Ms Sturgeon's chief of staff, Liz Lloyd.
Mr Salmond has also accused Ms Sturgeon, who succeeded him as first minister and SNP leader, of misleading parliament and breaching the ministerial code.
Ms Sturgeon has denied the allegations and told BBC Scotland that there was "not a shred of evidence" to back up his claims of a conspiracy.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.