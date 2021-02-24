Hospitality call for clarity on easing lockdown
- Published
Businesses have called for more clarity on the easing of Covid lockdown restrictions.
It comes after the first minister set out her plans on Tuesday for the country and businesses to reopen between now and April.
However, it will be mid-March before more details are spelled out.
The Scottish government said non-essential retail, hospitality and services such as gyms and hairdressers would not reopen before 26 April.
From then, Scotland will return to using a levels system of restrictions, where the level in each area is determined by prevalence of the virus.
All parts of the country currently in level four are expected to be able to move back to level three initially.
The government has warned there may be some changes to what is allowed in each level.
Tanja Lister of the Kylesku Hotel in Sutherland told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that a return to the levels system would be devastating for business.
She has set up a group for the industry, and has warned that many businesses are suffering.
She said: "Effectively what we've been given is a route map to another lockdown, because let's be clear - level three for us, which is what's on for April, is actually what closed most hotels in the last part of 2020 so for our industry it's a potential disaster."
Ms Lister added: "If you were booking a holiday right now somewhere in the UK, you wouldn't book it in Scotland and that's the point.
"If you were looking for a job right now somewhere in the UK, you wouldn't look for it in Scotland.
"We will be left with very very serious problems in the summer is this doesn't change soon."
'We need dates'
Under a four-step plan to ease lockdown south of the border, all legal limits on social contact could be lifted by 21 June if strict conditions are met.
Stephen Montgomery, of the Scottish Hospitality Group, said it was not viable for hospitality businesses to open under level three restrictions.
He added that it would be better if hospitality could be given definitive dates for reopening in the spring, like those given in England.
"We know on the 26 April that we're going to be open in some way - that's a date that we can look forward to, but we don't know whether it's going to be outside trading or inside trading, we don't know whether we're going to be serving food, no alcohol, nothing.
"We've got skilled staff to rehire, we have trading to do, we need some dates as indicative as they may be, but something to look forward to."
He also said the 18:00 curfew that was in place under the old system effectively meant stopping taking orders at 16:30, which prevented them effectively operating an evening service.
Do you have a question about the Covid restrictions in place in Scotland? Use the form below to send us your questions and we could be in touch.
In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.