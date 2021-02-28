Scotland's papers: 'New evidence' claims ahead of Sturgeon appearance

Scotland's papers: 'New evidence' claims ahead of Sturgeon appearancePublished35 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe first minister's appearance at a Scottish Parliament inquiry on Wednesday is the focus of many front pages. The Sunday Times reports that there is new evidence that Nicola Sturgeon's inner circle knew of claims against Alex Salmond weeks earlier than has been publicly stated.image captionThe Mail on Sunday has a front page claiming Mr Salmond is going to "stick the knife in" with new evidence which supports his claim that the first minister has broken the ministerial code. Ms Sturgeon denies breaking the code.image captionThe Sunday Post has a plea from one of the MSPs on the inquiry for the Scottish government to release the legal advice it received in relation to the case.image captionThe Sunday Mail has news of an opinion poll which shows that Yes and No support in the independence debate is evenly split.image captionThe Sunday Express front page also leads with the results of the same opinion poll on independence, which also shows that a majority of respondents feel the SNP has been in power too long.image captionThe Scotland on Sunday leads with the news that Anas Sarwar has been announced as the new Scottish Labour leader. The paper carries Mr Sarwar's apology to voters about his party letting them down.image captionThe National on Sunday also reports news of Mr Sarwar's appointment as the new Scottish Labour leader but carries comments that the Glasgow MSP's hard-line stance on independence is the "elephant in the room".image captionThe Herald on Sunday reports that the Scottish government could face multi-million pound fines over claims it failed to properly check how EU money was being spent in Scotland.image captionThe Scottish Sun focuses on a legal row between TV star Holly Willoughby and her former agent.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.