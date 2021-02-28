Child sex abuse priest Paul Moore dies in prison
- Published
A former Catholic priest who was jailed for sexually abusing three children and a student priest has died in prison.
Paul Moore, who was 85, committed the crimes at various locations in Ayrshire between 1977 and 1996.
He was jailed for nine years following a BBC investigation, but his sentence was reduced to eight years by appeal court judges.
Moore's crimes spanned more than 20 years and one of his victims was just five years old.
A spokesperson for the Diocese of Galloway said: "Bishop Nolan will pray for the repose of the soul of Paul Moore and for the peace of those who suffered by his actions."
In November 2019 Moore was defrocked by the Pope. This meant he was no longer be able to call himself "father" or offer spiritual care.
The BBC investigation found that Moore had admitted in 1996 that he had abused more than one boy years earlier, and it was initially covered up by the bishop.
The then Bishop of Galloway, Maurice Taylor, did not contact the authorities about the priest's confession until eight months later. Instead, he sent him to a treatment centre in Toronto.
Bishop Taylor removed Moore from his parish in Prestwick, Ayrshire, and later sent him to Fort Augustus Abbey in the Highlands, which was run by Benedictine monks.
It was only when the victims came forward after the BBC documentary that the criminal case was brought.