Covid in Scotland: Contact tracing after Brazilian strain detected
An enhanced contact tracing effort is under way after the Brazilian variant of Covid-19 was detected in Scotland.
Three Scottish residents tested positive for the new strain after flying into Aberdeen from Brazil, via Paris and London.
Three other cases have also been detected in England, but they are not linked to the Scottish cases.
Experts believe this variant (P1) - first detected in northern Brazil in January - could be more contagious.
In England, officials are still trying to track down one of those who tested positive for the new variant.
Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, said the three Scottish travellers had arrived in north-east Scotland in early February, before new rules on hotel quarantine came into force.
But she told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme they had isolated together for 10 days after arrival in accommodation provided by their employer.
They tested positive while in isolation.
She said that health protection specialists were now following up "contacts of their contacts" in an effort to ensure that any further cases were found quickly.
"That's not standard procedure, that's going one stage further. But of course is they have been quarantined for 10 days in managed isolation for that period of time, you would think that they wouldn't have many contacts to follow up," she said.
"Nonetheless, that's an added precaution that's been taken by health protection specialists."
Ms Evans said the team wanted to reassure people in the local area that the new variant had not spread into the community.
Other passengers who were on the same flight from London to Aberdeen are now being contacted.
Both the Scottish government and Public Health England said the variant had been designated "of concern" as it shared some important mutations with the variant first identified in South Africa (known as B.1.351).
One of these mutations - called E484K - may help the virus evade parts of the immune system called antibodies.
It is also possible that this variant may respond less well to current vaccines, but more work is needed to understand this.