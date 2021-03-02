Part-time return for all secondary pupils in Scotland from 15 March
- Published
All secondary school pupils in Scotland will return to classrooms part-time from 15 March, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.
It had previously been announced that those in S1 to S3 would not return to school until April.
But Ms Sturgeon said all secondary pupils will now get some in-school time before the Easter holidays.
Pupils in S4 to S6 who are studying for national qualifications are being prioritised for face-to-face learning.
It has also been confirmed that children in primary four to seven will return full-time from 15 March.
Ms Sturgeon said there was a "clear expectation" that all secondary school pupils will return full-time after the Easter holidays.
She said the safety of staff and pupils was a "key priority", and that two-metre social distancing would continue in secondary schools until Easter.
Face coverings will need to be worn at all times, and schools are working to improve ventilation. Lateral flow tests will continue to be offered twice a week for all school staff as well as pupils in S4 to S6.
Some senior phase pupils have already returned to school on a limited basis to complete work for their qualifications, while P1 to P3 pupils have returned full-time.
Ms Sturgeon thanked all school leadership teams and staff, as well as parents, for all their efforts over the last few months.
She said: "I know everyone is looking forward to having children back in the classroom as soon as possible.
"My thanks to children and young people - I know how hard it must be to be separated from friends and teachers but you have all responded magnificently to all the difficulties of the last year and I hope you're looking forward to getting back to school later this month."