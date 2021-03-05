Covid in Scotland: Rules around outdoor mixing set to ease next week
- Published
Rules around outdoor socialising are likely to ease next week, the first minister has said.
Nicola Sturgeon said more opportunities to see loved ones would be the "first steps" taken out of lockdown.
Only two people from two households are currently allowed to meet outdoors, with people being urged to stay at home apart from for essential reasons.
Ms Sturgeon said she hoped to announce "relatively minor but important" changes on Tuesday.
She said these would relate to restrictions on meeting outdoors and how young people are able to interact with friends.
Currently children aged under 12 are not included in the outdoor limit.
'Don't get carried away'
Ms Sturgeon said the progress with the vaccine programme and the decline in hospital admissions and case number should give encouragement that "greater normality is firmly on the horizon".
But she added: "It's really important we don't get carried away yet.
"The overall stay at home message needs to stay for a bit longer so that we don't send our progress into reverse.
"But I'm very keen if we can we should all get a bit more opportunities to see loved ones as the first steps we take out of this lockdown."
The Scottish government has been considering accelerating its exit plan out of lockdown, which currently says that the country will return to a levels system towards the end of April.
However, new rules are set to make it harder for areas to drop down to lower tiers of these restrictions.
If an area is to see restrictions lifted, the number of positive cases will need to be far lower than when the system operated last year.
It is also expected that non-essential retail, hospitality and services such as gyms and hairdressers will reopen as part of the levels system.
But business leaders have said a return to this framework would be "devastating" and have called for more clarity on how the system would work.
As part of the lockdown easing plans, it was announced on Tuesday that all secondary school pupils in Scotland will return to classrooms part-time from 15 March - a month earlier than originally planned.
The latest statistics showed that further 498 people have tested positive for Covid-19 - the lowest daily figure since 27 September - representing 3.1% of the tests carried out.
The FM said 11 new deaths had been reported of people who had tested positive for coronavirus within 28 days, bringing the total under that measure to 7,409.
A further 29,064 people received the first dose of the vaccine while 8,139 received the second dose.
And the number of people in hospital with the virus has fallen by 52 to 666, with 64 patients in intensive care - three fewer than yesterday's figure.