Euro 2020: Sturgeon 'hopeful' Scotland can still host tournament
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is hopeful Hampden will be able to stage Euro 2020 matches this summer.
Ms Sturgeon sounded an optimistic tone despite reports Glasgow was at risk of being cut from the list of host cities.
Organisers Uefa want each of the countries staging matches to submit their plans - including for the return of fans - by a deadline of 7 April.
But the Scottish government has yet to provide assurances that fans will be allowed back by June.
And Uefa is understood to be increasingly concerned they may have to strip Glasgow of the four matches it is scheduled to host.
During her daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon was asked if she would be able to give Uefa the assurances it wants in relation to allowing some supporters to attend the matches.
The first minister said she remained "absolutely intent" on Hampden being able to host the matches as the Scotland men's team return to a major tournament finals for the first time since 1998.
She added: "Nobody wants Scotland to lose the Euros and I don't think we should be in the position right now of thinking that's the case.
"There is a deadline by which all countries have to give indications to Uefa about what they think will be possible in terms of fan attendance and fan zones.
"All countries are grappling with this, not just Scotland."
Ms Sturgeon said it was difficult to look as far ahead as June, but added that there were now some grounds for optimism.
But she added: "Let me be very clear. We are absolutely intent on having the Euros, having Hampden as one of the the host stadiums of the Euros. We have always been intent on that.
"Let's say we are particularly keen on that now that that would bring the opportunity to see Scotland play at Hampden as well."
Ms Sturgeon added that she hopes to be "one of the many Tartan Army fans" in the stadium cheering on the national team in its first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.
She says the virus continues to be suppressed as the vaccination programme is rolled out but urged everyone to continue to follow the rules.
Ms Sturgeon added: "Let's stick with it just now so that the Euros and much more besides becomes possible to be enjoying come the summer months."
On Thursday the Scottish FA says it will "remain in constant dialogue" with Uefa as Scotland looks forward to a first major men's tournament for 23 years.
"We also note Uefa's re-stated commitment to holding Euro 2020 across the 12 European cities, with no other plans being pursued," it stated.
Analysis by Chris McLaughlin, BBC Scotland sports news correspondent
The Scottish FA would have been watching today's briefing closely and for good reason.
Publicly the governing body say it's working towards the April deadline set by Uefa but privately there's genuine concern that the rug could be pulled.
Euro2020 organisers have let it be known that they want clarity sooner.
The SFA will hope the first minister's words were enough to allow Uefa to read between the lines.
There's quiet confidence that Scotland will be in a position to open turnstiles by June but Nicola Sturgeon is asking for patience - even just for a few weeks.
Hampden's hopes of hosting now very much depends on Uefa's willingness to wait.