Scotland's papers: Long Covid warning and Holyrood outbreak alert

Doctors are warning that the health service may soon find itself "deluged" as people suffering the long term effects of Covid seek help for their condition, reports The Herald on Sunday.

The Mail on Sunday says that the Scottish Parliament is at the centre of a "major Covid alert" after a number of staff tested positive for coronavirus and were ordered to self-isolate.

The Scotland on Sunday leads its front page with a poll commissioned by the newspaper which it says suggests that a majority of Scots would now vote in favour of remaining in the UK in a second independence referendum.

The Sunday Times also reports on a poll following the first minister's appearance at the Salmond inquiry. The newspaper says the result indicates that "more than 60%" believe Nicola Sturgeon should quit if she is found to have broken the ministerial code.

The prime minister's Europe advisor Lord Frost has said Brussels must stop "sulking" over the UK's decision to leave the European Union and work to make Brexit a success, reports The Sunday Telegraph.

The Sunday National leads with an interview with a Labour Holyrood candidate on why Scotland needs a second independence referendum with timing the "only quibble" over the vote.

The Daily Express reports on the murder investigation into the deaths of a woman and her two-year-old daughter in Dundee. A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

The Scottish Sun on Sunday says "thousands" of Rangers fans breached lockdown curbs with a "rowdy league title bash" outside Ibrox on Saturday.

The Sunday Post has an interview with MP Lisa Cameron who has spoken about how a stalker "hounded" her amid "deepening concern" over escalating abuse and threats directed at women in politics.