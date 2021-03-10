Scotland's papers: Queen responds to racism claim and lockdown easing

Scotland's papers: Queen responds to racism claim and lockdown easingPublished23 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Times leads with Buckingham Palace's response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's racism allegations. The paper reports that the Queen issued a statement saying the claim will be "handled in private".image captionThe Daily Telegraph quotes part of the Palace's response for its headline, saying that the race allegation is "concerning", but that "recollections may vary".image captionThe Daily Express says the Queen has "offered an olive branch" to Harry and Meghan after the TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, but has also "raised questions" over the racism claims.image captionThe Sun also headlines its story with the "recollections may vary" quote, but the paper adds that the Queen also plans to question "senior" members of the Royal Family over the allegations.image captionThe Queen has "broken her family's silence" over Harry and Meghan's accusations revealing her "sadness" about how challenging it has been for the Sussexes, reports the Metro.image captionThe Daily Mail reports on a poll which it says shows that 51% of Britons want Harry and Meghan to be stripped of their royal titles following the interview.image captionThe Daily Record leads with other fallout from Harry and Meghan's interview, reporting that "motormouth" Piers Morgan has quit his morning TV show after 41,000 people complained to Ofcom about his comments on Meghan Markle.image caption"Piers off!" says the Daily Star, which reports that the presenter quit after "flouncing" off the show during a row with weatherman Alex Beresford. Mr Morgan had accused the Duchess of Sussex of lying in the interview.image captionThe Scotsman says family reunions will be allowed in time for Mother's Day this weekend as part of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions revealed by the first minister on Tuesday.image captionPeople across Scotland will be allowed to meet outdoors, but with a limit of four adults from two households, reports the i newspaper.image captionThe Press and Journal says children will also be able to gather with their school friends as part of new measures to be introduced at the end of the week.image captionThe Herald says a senior SNP MP accused of sexual harassment was not "fully investigated" by the party despite "multiple reports" raising concerns about his behaviour. The MP at the centre of the story, SNP chief whip Patrick Grady, has not commented on the allegations.image captionThe National reports that new Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar has "sacked" a Labour candidate for "wanting" a second referendum on Scottish independence.image captionHealth officials are "racing" to trace a potential case of the Covid-19 Brazilian variant which has been linked to an arrival at Edinburgh Airport, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.image captionFlowers and a cuddly toy have been laid in a "poignant tribute" to a mother and daughter who are said to have been murdered by a man at his Dundee home, says The Courier.image captionThe Evening Express says it can reveal that a pensioner whose body was found in an Aberdeen home may have been dead for 12 years.image captionSales of wheelie bins have "skyrocketed" after three-weekly bin collections begin to be trialled in Glasgow, reports the Glasgow Times.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.