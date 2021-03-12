Scotland's papers: Sarah suspect inquiry and St Andrews for Sir Sean

Scotland's papers: Sarah suspect inquiry and St Andrews for Sir SeanPublished7 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Scotsman leads with the disappearance of Sarah Everard in London as it prints a moving front page picturing some of the 118 female victims killed in the last year by men. Labour MP Jess Phillips read each name out in the House of Commons on Thursday.image caption"Reclaim the streets" is the headline in the Metro, as it highlights the outpouring of shock on social media and the hashtag used by women to tell their stories of fear. The paper says a vigil for all women who don't feel safe on the street is being planned in the wake of Sarah Everard's disappearance.image captionThe Scottish Sun's reports that the serving Metropolitan Police officer arrested on suspicion of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard is also accused of a separate indecent exposure allegation. Now questions are being asked about what the force did about the original complaint.image captionThe i newspaper says an inquiry will take place into the handling of the case. It says more than 200 women - including MPs and activists - have written an open letter to the paper calling on the government and police to act against violence.image captionThe Daily Telegraph's lead story says the officer was accused of "flashing" at a fast food restaurant in south London on 28 February and also reports that the police watchdog is investigating whether Met officers responded appropriately to the allegation. The paper also publishes a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their first official visit since racism allegations against the royal family.image captionThe Sarah Everard case is on the front of The Times which also notes that the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over this and four other separate issues to do with the case.image captionFriday's Courier leads with the revelation that Sir Sean Connery's beloved St Andrews golf course is the frontrunner for the place to spread his ashes.image caption"Home of golf for Sean" agrees the Daily Star of Scotland as it explains that the James Bond actor's son Jason Connery had revealed the news.image captionThe Daily Record describes as a "monster", an Ayrshire woman who was sentenced on Thursday for child neglect after it was discovered she had kept a two-year-old in a makeshift cage.image captionThe Royal family are on the front page of the Scottish Daily Express and 'William Strikes Back" is how the paper describes the Duke of Cambridge's comments made on Thursday at his first official engagement since his brother's interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast.image caption"William blasts back at race slur" is the similar headline in the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper highlights the Duke of Cambridge's insistence that the Royal Family is not racist, following the Oprah interview. An insider quoted by the paper says William had done "very well given the emotion and enormity of it all".image captionThe top story in The National is the late-night passing of the SNP's controversial hate crime bill. The paper calls it "one of the most controversial pieces of legislation ever undertaken by the Holyrood parliament".image captionCare home residents who self-fund are being tied into contracts which require them to pay the same level of contributions "long after" savings and capital have been exhausted, according to The Herald. Alzheimer Scotland said it was increasingly hearing of elderly people being asked to commit to lengthy timescales.image captionThe Glasgow Times scrutinises the city council's new budget plans after it was announced on Thursday that all Scottish councils would freeze council tax for a further year.image captionA bus driver who crushed a motorist with his vehicle after a "road rage" incident has been banned from driving for two years according to the P&J's front page. Former police special constable Nigel Dunn was also ordered to resit the extended driving test of competence before he can get behind the wheel again.image captionEdinburgh City Council leader Adam McVey apologises for "racism in schools" in the capital in Friday's Edinburgh News.image captionAnd the Evening Express front page reveals an extra two in-service days for teachers in Aberdeen.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.