Scotland's papers: Vigil crackdown defended and pubs' plea to reopen

Scotland's papers: Vigil crackdown defended and pubs' plea to reopenPublished12 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe head of the Metropolitan Police has defended her force's handling of the Sarah Everard gathering in London, saying that police are in an "impossible position", reports The Daily Telegraph.image captionThe Times says Dame Cressida Dick is "defiant" as she "fights" for her job after police were accused of aggression at the gathering in south London on Saturday.image caption"Shaming of the Met" is the headline on the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail, with the newspaper picturing Patsy Stevenson being arrested at the vigil at Clapham Common.image captionThe Metro has the same picture on its front page, quoting Dame Cressida's insistence that she is "going nowhere" after defending officers' actions at the gathering as "fiendishly difficult policing".image captionHome Secretary Priti Patel has ordered an inquiry into the police handling of the Sarah Everard vigil, but the prime minister says he still has "confidence" in the Met Police commissioner, reports the i newspaper.image captionThe Scotsman says that five major hospitality bodies have urged the Scottish government to alter its levels system and scrap all Covid rules for venues by the end of June, mirroring the approach in England.image captionThe Daily Star says pubs and restaurants have asked First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to "let us open up and sup up", saying that allowing venues to open will "restart trade" and "boost" the economy.image captionThe Herald leads with Boris Johnson's keynote speech at the Scottish Conservative conference, saying the prime minister "stopped short" of denying the SNP a second referendum on Scottish independence.image captionThe Daily Express says that Mr Johnson used his speech to urge Scots to "embrace the British spirit and rebuild the country" in the wake of the pandemic.image captionThe SNP have said that the Scottish Conservatives are promising to "rip up" a key commitment in the Smith Commission by attempting to block a post-pandemic referendum on independence, The National reports.image captionA "horrifying" study has shown that the spread of Covid in Scotland's hospitals "fuelled" the deadly second wave of the pandemic in Scotland, reports The Scottish Sun.image caption"Puppy farm gangsters" are using rented flats and fake families to earn the trust of dog buyers, according to the Daily Record.image captionA 30-year-old motorcyclist has died in a collision in Caithness in the early hours of Sunday morning, reports The Press and Journal.image caption"Never mind the bollards" is the headline on the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News, the newspaper reporting on new cycle lanes in the capital, which critics have likened to an "assault course".image captionThe Glasgow Times says the city's council has vowed to tackle "horrific" potholes in the city.image captionA Dundee teenager has told how three hooded men tried to steal his dog when he was out walking in the middle of the afternoon, reports The Courier.image captionThe Evening Telegraph says a man has been accused of spying in a woman's home using a "covert camera".