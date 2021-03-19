BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 12 - 19 March

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 12 and 19 March.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

image copyrightPeter Jones
image captionTom and Jerry: Peter Jones said this plucky field mouse was giving as good as he got from Oscar the cat in his Kinloss garden
image copyrightPhilip Gifford
image captionIt's a frog's life: Frog's spawning in ponds all across the country signals that spring is here. This frog picture was taken in Edinburgh by Philip Gifford
image copyrightDanielle Morris
image captionBird watching: This beautiful goldfinch turned the tables on Danielle Morris to watch her in her garden in Edinburgh
image copyrightDeborah Thom
image captionBlooming beautiful: Springtime has arrived in Deborah Thom's garden in Inverness with all these golden crocuses
image copyrightRick Harvey
image captionAs light as a feather: Rick Harvey identified this as a female kingfisher when he came across it in Aberdeen
image copyrightBrian Thompson
image captionRocket to the moon: Brian Thompson took this lovely picture one early morning of the moon over Victoria Tower at Greenock town hall
image copyrightKathleen Stuart
image captionHeron time: This magnificent bird timed it precisely to find its breakfast in Alford in Aberdeenshire. Pic: Kathleen Stuart
image copyrightIain MacCormick
image captionIn otter news: Iain MacCormick came upon this chap having his breakfast on Benbecula while out for his morning stroll
image copyrightClarissa Linnitt
image captionSun city: Clarissa Linnitt managed to catch the last of the rays illuminating Edinburgh city centre after work
image copyrightHayley Grant
image captionA bird in the hand: Hayley Grant had this robin eating mealworms from her hand in her back garden in Wick, Caithness
image copyrightJohn Dyer
image captionStrike a pose: John Dyer caught this mallard duck in a yoga pose at Strathclyde Loch in Motherwell
image copyrightJoan Grady
image captionBird's eye view: This picture of a hungry but awkward pigeon in Joan Grady's back garden in Glasgow really made her smile
image copyrightGaynor Duthie
image captionSunset beach: Gaynor Duthie had the perfect view during her Mother's Day stroll at Crovie pier in Aberdeenshire
image copyrightJulie Sneddon
image captionA wilderness re-tree-t: Julie Sneddon captured Loch Etive at its best in all its remote beauty
image copyrightRaymond Sutherland
image captionBranching out: A fascinating image captured by Raymond Sutherland of a tree growing out of rocks on Blackford Hill in Edinburgh
image copyrightMartin Neill
image captionOnce in a blue dune: Martin Neill took this picture of Aberdeenshire's Balmedie Beach from the sand dunes on a sunny morning
image copyrightMichael Leek
image captionKnot for sail: The Royal Navy's aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, arriving in impressive style in the Firth of Clyde for the first time. Michael Leek said his picture shows the ship approaching Dunoon, on the Cowal Peninsula
image copyrightSophie Bolton
image captionStand off: Sophie Bolton was met by a huge flock of sheep during her walk at Kilninian on Mull
image copyrightPatricia Hall
image captionIt doesn't cost any Monet: Everyone can look at this painting on the side of a building in Gourdon for free. Picture by Patricia Hall
image copyrightNeil Lea
image captionFor all who have served, thank you: The sun casts a poignant glow over the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge. Picture: Neil Lea
image copyrightKen O'Keefe
image captionFancy meeting you hare: Ken O'Keefe had a captivating encounter with this brown hare in a field near Glenrothes in Fife
image copyrightKatie Percival
image captionFall fowl: Hopefully Katie Percival didn't have any "deliveries" from above as she watched these crows flying to their nests near the cemetery in Keir Mill, Dumfriesshire
image copyrightDanny Garry
image captionEmotional solar coaster: Danny Garry had an uplifting moment watching the sunset on Cairnpapple Hill
image copyrightLauren Foster
image captionVillage life: Lauren Foster captured this sunrise in Craigtoun country park, St Andrews, overlooking what is known as the Dutch Village
image copyrightBarry MacIntyre
image captionThat wheel good factor: Barry Macintyre captures so much life in this photograph of rusting old farm equipment at the former Drumbeg Quarry near Drymen
image copyrightDorothy Aitken
image captionWave goodbye to the winter: Dorothy Aitken braced a windy Seamill beach to take this shot, but hopefully summer is just around the corner
image copyrightRichard Gawthrope
image captionEveryone disa-pier-ed: A deserted Oban Ferry Terminal just before Richard Gawthrope caught the last boat home to Mull
image copyrightMaud Chalmers
image captionAn all-time glow: Maud Chalmers took this picture of the beautiful reflection on the water of the sunset over Cocksburn Reservoir at Bridge of Allan
image copyrightAdam Kautsky
image captionDon't look: Adam Kautsky said: "I really liked the magic of the moment in Maritime Lane in the old port of Leith, Edinburgh"
image copyrightMark Reynolds
image captionI'm at a moss for words: A snap of a sunny spring day on the High Bridge Path with a snow-clad Aonach Mor in the distance, by Mark Reynolds
image copyrightGeoff Donnelly
image captionFree as a bird: A dipper in Murieston soaking moss prior to using it to build its nest. Picture by Geoff Donnelly
image copyrightIan Barnes
image captionSea no evil: Ian Barnes took this photo of Cove Harbour near Dunbar in East Lothian
image copyrightFiona MacKay
image captionDressed in all its finery: Little Jessica Shaw loved seeing this peacock walking along her street in Dunfermline
image copyrightAdam Henderson
image captionFur real? Adam Henderson couldn't believe it when this vole popped out of a wall in woods near Dundee
image copyrightMarina Moreno
image captionWalnut Whip: Marina Moreno took this wonderful picture of the new W Hotel in Edinburgh as the sun was setting

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

