Covid in Scotland: Hairdressers to reopen on 5 April as rules ease
- Published
Hairdressers and garden centres will be allowed to reopen in Scotland from 5 April, days after the "stay at home" lockdown order will be lifted.
People will still have to stay inside their own local authority areas until 26 April, when the travel ban will be lifted within Scotland.
That date will also see all shops, gyms and tourist accommodation reopen, as well as some indoor hospitality.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that "brighter days are ahead of us".
