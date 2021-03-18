Scotland's papers: Vaccine supply 'slump' and ScotRail nationalisation

Scotland's papers: Vaccine supply 'slump' and ScotRail nationalisationPublished8 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe i says there has been a "surprise slump" in supplies of the Covid vaccine meaning that jabs for the under-50s are now likely to be delayed.image captionManufacturing problems are said to be causing issues with the supply of both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, with no more appointments for first doses to be booked in April, according to The Daily Telegraph.image captionThe Times says the supply issues are a "setback" for Britain's Covid vaccine rollout and the newspaper reports that the shortfall could put the plan to vaccinate all over-16s in Scotland by the end of July "at risk".image caption"We'll grab your jabs" is the headline on the front page of the Metro, the newspaper saying that Europe has "threatened" to block exports of vaccines to the UK after blaming Britain for the continent's "creaking vaccine rollout".image captionThe Daily Express says the vaccine threat from the European Union is a "highly provocative move" and "proof" that the EU "will never let go".image captionThe Daily Star says the delay to the vaccine rollout could mean that summer holidays abroad are now "in doubt" for Scots, despite the planned easing of the lockdown.image captionThe Scotsman leads with the story that the Scottish government has announced plans to take ScotRail into public ownership, the newspaper saying ministers have been challenged to "spell out the cost" to taxpayers.image captionThe Daily Mail calls the plan to nationalise Scotland's rail operator as a "one-way ticket to the 1970s". The "state takeover" means that current operator Abellio will be replaced by an "arm's-length" company when the franchise comes to an end next year.image captionScottish ministers have warned that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions risk creating a "lost generation" of children, reports The Herald.image captionThe National says the Scotland in Union campaign has been "slammed" over a "rigged poll" on Scottish independence, with the group trying to "confuse" people with a question about Brexit.image captionPolice are to question entertainer Michael Barrymore again over the death of Stuart Lubbock in the star's pool during a party 20 years ago, reports the Daily Record.image captionThe Sun leads with the same story, saying that police have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of indecent assault and murder. Eight guests at the party will also be questioned after "significant new information".image captionGlasgow City Council bosses have hit out at St Patrick's Day revellers as police had to clear celebrating crowds just hours after a warning that Covid cases were rising in the city, reports the Glasgow Times.image captionThe Courier also reports on a St Patrick's Day party in Dundee, the newspaper saying that police were called to a gathering of about 200 people at Magdalen Green.image captionThe Press and Journal says patients have been left at risk as thousands of ambulances have been dispatched across north-east Scotland with only a single crew member on board.image captionA woman has told a court she was repeatedly groped by a doctor during a medical examination at her home, reports the Evening Telegraph.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News says Lothian Buses chiefs have slammed the “appalling” attacks on buses, which led to the suspension of evening services in the city and the Lothians.image captionThe Evening Express has an interview with the mother of a University of Aberdeen student who killed herself in 2016 after being assaulted by her boyfriend.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.