Scottish ministers seek clarity over Covid-19 vaccine supply
The Scottish government said it was "seeking clarity" from the UK Vaccine Taskforce on future Covid-19 supplies.
It came as UK ministers faced calls to explain why there would be a significant reduction in incoming vaccines from the end of March.
An expected reduction is partly due to a delay in a delivery from India of five million Oxford-AstraZeneca doses.
The UK government said neither a single factory nor a country was responsible for the expected slow down.
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told the BBC the UK had less supply of the vaccine "than we might have hoped for in the coming weeks, but we expect it to increase again through the course of April".
Scotland's National Clinical Director Prof Jason Leitch is expected to be asked about the shortfall when he appears before Holyrood's Covid-19 committee later.
On Wednesday it was announced more than two million people in Scotland had received their first dose of the vaccine.
The Scottish government said the milestone meant that 44% of the eligible population has had at least one jab.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said abour 50,000 vaccinations were carried out in Scotland on Tuesday - the highest in a single day "for quite some time".