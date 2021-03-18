Bodies discovered in Dundee in search for mother and child
Detectives investigating the disappearance of 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica, two, have discovered two bodies in Dundee.
Police Scotland confirmed the bodies were found concealed within a house in the city's Troon Avenue.
It followed "extensive inquiries" by detectives and forensic experts.
Formal identification is yet to take place, however relatives of Ms Burke, from South Gloucestershire, have been informed of the development.
Post-mortem examinations will be carried out to establish the causes of death.
Det Supt Graeme Mackie, of Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "This is a significant development in what has been a particularly challenging inquiry for everyone involved.
"Bennylyn's family have been informed of this development and we will continue to support them at this difficult time as our investigation continues.
"The thoughts of everyone involved in this investigation are with them at this time."
Det Supt Mackie thanked the local community for its co-operation in what he said was a "large and complex" police operation involving many specialist resources.
Officers first attended the property at about 15:20 on Friday, 5 March - four days after Ms Burke and two children had been reported missing from South Gloucestershire.
Avon and Somerset Police said Ms Burke had last been seen at her home in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, on 17 February.
The second child reported missing has been traced and is being supported.
Last week Andrew Innes, 50, appeared in court charged with the murder of Ms Burke and Jellica.
He is accused of killing the mother and daughter at his home in Dundee.
Mr Innes made no plea and was remanded in custody following an appearance in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.