Lockdown anniversary: 'I was in a coma but dreamt I was gasping for air'
By Susie Forrest
Scotland health producer, BBC News
- Published
Exactly one year ago Paul Henderson was seven days into self-isolation for coronavirus symptoms when his wife sought urgent help. By the end of the day he had been put into an induced coma and was fighting for his life.
Paul says he can't remember his wife Lisa driving him from their home, near the village of Heriot in the Borders, to hospital in Edinburgh.
It would be weeks before she would see him again.
"I have a vague memory of making a phone call to my wife and the children, not knowing if that would be my last phone call," Paul says.
"And then I only remember wakening up 30 days later, unaware of what the family had been through."
Twelve months ago, the 55-year-old was among the first of a sudden wave of coronavirus patients that filled Scotland's hospitals in a matter of weeks.
Doctors were facing a race against time to save some of them from a new disease that they knew little about.
Paul was one of more than 1,700 people admitted to Covid-19 intensive care in Scotland during the past year. About a third of them did not survive.
His month in ICU would see Paul hooked up to a ventilator and his body subjected to a catalogue of horrific symptoms.
He believes he may have picked up the virus in a Leith pub where he had been drinking with fellow Hibs supporters after a match was called off.
Paul says: "There was singing, there was man-hugging and 'good to see you' and stuff like that, and I was probably getting it passed to me then and I didn't know. You just never knew."
He says if he had known what he was to go through in the following weeks, he wouldn't have gone to the pub that day.
"I was told by all the consultants and doctors that I was lucky to pull through," Paul says.
"I woke up and I was hooked up to monitors and instruments, the flashing lights, a catheter, two cannulas; I had nine pads stuck to my body, with the wires that check whatever it is they check.
"I was in a bad way. I couldn't talk at first because of the tracheostomy. I had pleurisy, double pneumonia and kidney dialysis, and I had to get blood thinning because I was having clots and the kidney dialysis machine was clogging up.
"But I never knew anything until I opened my eyes 30 days later and realised the seriousness of it all."
During those weeks, Paul had no idea of how the pandemic had taken hold in Scotland. But his mind was still busy.
He describes vivid and disturbing dreams he experienced while in the induced coma.
"The delirium was horrific, absolutely horrific," he says.
"In the dreams I was fighting for my life on numerous occasions. I was drowning in the hull of a boat, gasping for air.
"It was all real to me but it was in my mind."
He recalls one dream where he saw "the brightest light you can imagine".
Paul says: "I think that was it, when I was at my worst, when the consultant one night phoned my wife and said 'be prepared for the worst, he might not make it'."
Eventually he did wake up.
But his family would still become one of the thousands to lose someone to the virus. In a nursing home in Edinburgh, his elderly mother did not survive it.
When Paul came out of the coma he was worried his mother would find out just how ill he had been.
He had not been in touch with her for 40 days and he still had a squeaky voice from the tracheostomy.
"So I phoned her and caught up with her," he says. "And then four days later, she had passed away with the coronavirus."
Paul had to focus on his own recovery. He says the NHS was fantastic during the worst times.
"I was just too scared to go to sleep," he says. "I'd get upset in the middle of the night and a nurse would just come in and just sit and chat. They saved my life and they were brilliant."
Since then, the charity ICU Steps, a patient support group, counsellors and his wife have all helped him to cope with the trauma.
His ordeal will resonate with many who have survived Covid-19. But for him, the impact it has had on his family causes the deepest pain.
"I've still got scarring on my lungs. I'm deaf in one ear. Really fatigued, you know, I'm shattered at the end of the day," Paul says.
"But you know it's only a little to what my family went through.
"I do remember saying to my son, look after the girls. My son was only 12 at the time but he was to look after them. He was the man of the house now.
"My wife used to come out here in the middle of the night and just look at the stars and just contemplate that I might not come home."
Paul says the experience has brought the family closer together.
And now he's looking forward to taking his son Saul back to see Hibs at Easter Road and is grateful to be able to tell his story.
"There are seven and half thousand people dead, and I was nearly one more myself," he says.
"It's real and it's not going away just yet. But just bear with it. It will come good in the end."