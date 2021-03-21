Scotland's papers: Peers 'born to rule' and Sturgeon 'survival fight'Published39 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionAn eyecatching grid of white male faces stares out from the front of the Sunday Times Scotland which publishes its investigation into the role of hereditary peers who, it finds, have cost the UK taxpayer almost £50m in expenses since 2001. The paper also points out that there are no women among the group.image captionNicola Sturgeon is also the focus of the Scottish Mail on Sunday. The paper claims the first minister's political future is on a "knife edge" as she faces three "make-or-break" days it says could end her career. The SNP leader is awaiting the results of two inquiries and faces a vote of no confidence in parliament on Wednesday.image captionThe Sunday National criticises Conservative MSP Ruth Davidson for what it calls an "appalling" attack on the first minister. The paper reports that Ms Davidson prompted anger as she called the first minister the "head girl" of the "Old boys' club" surrounding Alex Salmond.image captionThe Sunday Mail reports claims of racism from a former employee at Rangers FC. It comes after the club's star Glen Kamara was allegedly racially abused by a Slavia Prague player in a Europa League game on Thursday.image captionThe Herald on Sunday investigates Scotland's Covid-19 self-isolation payment system and claims fewer than one in three people in Scotland who applied for a grant to help them to self-isolate were provided with funding, with in some areas the figure slumping to one in six.image captionThe Scottish Sunday Express reports pressure on Boris Johnson from MPs to "protect our freedoms" as they prepare to vote on extending emergency coronavirus laws this week. The paper claims the prime minister faces a "backbench rebellion" from MPs ahead of the anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday.image captionNicola Sturgeon is the main picture on the front page of Scotland on Sunday as a columnist asks if it is the beginning of the end for the first minister. The main story exposes the high cost of accommodation being offered to delegates at the upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow.image captionA mostly monochrome front page is offered by The Sunday Post which calls for justice in the Emma Caldwell murder case. The paper says it is now 16 years since she died and Ms Caldwell's family have endured "terrible suffering".image captionThe Sunday Telegraph says that special forces soldiers are to work with MI6 to disrupt "meddling" by Russian spies and military units, in a "major shake-up of defence priorities".image captionAnd the Scottish Sun on Sunday leads with a showbiz story involving Strictly star AJ Pritchard. The paper reports the dancer's girlfriend suffered burns while filming an online video.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.