Your pictures of Scotland 19 - 26 March

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 19 and 26 March.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

image copyrightJohn Docherty
image captionJohn Docherty's early morning shot of North Uist kicks off the latest selection of Your pictures of Scotland gallery.
image copyrightAnn Baldwin
image captionAnn Baldwin's "moody morning" photo was taken at Dalgety Bay looking towards Inchcolm Island.
image copyrightAmy Ottway
image captionAmy Ottway took her image from Plockton Crags looking towards Plockton village and the Applecross hills. She said: "It was a beautiful break between showers, but very windy. I was nearly blown over taking this picture."
image copyrightClaire Woodward-Nutt
image captionThe entrance to Kelvingrove Park festooned with colourful tributes to Sarah Everard and other women in an image by Claire Woodward-Nutt.
image copyrightEileen Lea
image captionDun Na Cuaiche watchtower through the arch at Inveraray in a picture from Eileen Lea.
image copyrightMark Reynolds
image captionMark Reynolds said his image shows a ruined railway bridge on the old "puggy line" which carried supplies along a narrow gauge railway between Loch Treig and Fort William.
image copyrightMurray Heigh
image captionA picture from Murray Heigh's restrictions-compliant socially-distanced solo hillwalk in Glen Etive. He said the "beautiful blue skies" masked the chilly wind.
image copyrightSue Lowrie
image captionSue Lowrie sent in this photo of a crocus-filled "beautiful little corner" of Hutton and Corrie Church and churchyard in Boreland, Dumfriesshire. Sue said: "What a spectacle of nature and every year increasing."
image copyrightKat Horsell
image captionKat Horsell's picture of the Fyrish Monument overlooking the Cromarty Firth. She said: "It was pretty windy at the top but stunning views."
image copyrightSymon Shiels
image captionDunnottar Castle near "stunning Stonehaven" in Symon Shiels' picture.
image copyrightJulie Nelis
image captionJulie Nelis' picture of the Spirit of Scotland monument at Loudon Hill near Darvel.
image copyrightAnthony Jackson
image captionCloud shrouded hills in Anthony Jackson's picture of Cairn Laith in the Beinn a Ghlo range at Blair Atholl in Perthshire.
image copyrightMargaret Douglas
image captionMargaret Douglas' picture of Callendar Park, Falkirk, "where there are lovely displays of daffodils for everyone to enjoy".
image copyrightIan Mulvey
image caption"Golden hour" over the lobster pots , Port Seton Harbour, East Lothian. Ian Mulvey, who sent in the image, said: "Season in full swing now with the weather changing."
image copyrightJoyce Grieves
image captionA squirrel at Findo Gask near Perth. Joyce Grieves, who took the picture, said: "I like to go for a wee walk there every morning and usually scatter some nuts for the woodland birds which are always singing for me. Sometimes a brave squirrel will appear to Hoover up my offerings."
image copyrightGavin Eastwood
image captionToads by a roadside in this picture submitted to the gallery by Gavin Eastwood.
image copyrightDebbie Delday
image captionDebbie Delday's collection of colourful shells found at The Brough of Birsay in Orkney.
image copyrightMichael Porter
image captionMichael Porter was taking photographs around Edinburgh when he spotted this blue tit in a tree down in Princes Street Gardens.
image copyrightTom Kelly
image captionTom Kelly photographed this swan at Roseburn Park bridge in Edinburgh. Tom said: "I have to confess it was only after looking back at the photo that I realised it had created its own perfect water bead effect for me as well."
image copyrightChris Reekie
image captionWhere does a bird check out its reflection? A wing mirror, of course. Chris Reekie, who took the snap in St Andrews, said: "While working in the garden I heard loud tapping and wondered where it was coming from, to discover a male chaffinch having a standoff with itself."
image copyrightRoy Mitchell
image captionRoy Michell, from Perth, said: "This squirrel was up bright and early and could not believe his luck that he had all the nuts to himself, and managed to consume a good few before the competition arrived."
image copyrightDonnie Nicolson
image caption"Eilean a' Cheò - the island of mist," said Donnie Nicolson of this photograph of the Isle of Skye taken from Raasay.
image copyrightAdrian Atkinson
image captionAdrian Atkinson, from Kirriemuir, enjoyed stunning weather and views up Loch Brandy in Glen Clova.
image copyrightFiona McCuish
image captionFiona McCuish said she was out for a local walk along the banks of the Crinan Canal when she noticed the Vic 32 puffer having "a good puff". Fiona said: "Perhaps she was getting ready for the off when rules permit."
image copyrightElaine Davidson
image captionElaine Davidson captioned her image: "Counting crows on Cramond Beach."
image copyrightDiana Hall
image captionDiana Hall took her shot at John Muir Country Park near Dunbar. She said: "I was out walking my dogs on Saturday. As sunset approached, for a few golden moments, I almost thought I was in the Caribbean."
image copyrightMoira MacKintosh
image captionSunset at Nairn in a picture by Moira MacKintosh.
image copyrightInesa Strielciunaite
image captionInesa Strielciunaite, of Fort Augustus, captured this stunning sunset over the Caledonian Canal.
image copyrightDanielle Netherington
image captionDanielle Netherington's image of a sunset over Kinnoull Hill, Perth.
image copyrightMartha Hayward
image captionMartha Hayward captured this sunset over the Montrose Basin in Angus.
image copyrightNeil MacRitchie
image captionA photo taken on Neil MacRitchie's evening run in the Pentlands, from Caerketton Hill looking west. Neil said: "I can confirm that it was just the sun setting and Allermuir Hill hasn't had a volcanic eruption."
image copyrightCalum Hunter
image captionCalum Hunter took this image from Fittie in Aberdeen. He said: "The cranes cast striking silhouettes against a beautiful sunset sky - a real lockdown delight."

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

