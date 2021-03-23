Scotland's papers: Sturgeon cleared and 'new independence push'Published2 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionNicola Sturgeon being cleared of breaching the ministerial code dominates nearly all of the front pages. An independent inquiry found the first minister did not mislead parliament over the Alex Salmond investigation. The Times says the findings are not only a personal victory for Ms Sturgeon, but could also boost support for Scottish independence.image captionThe Metro reports on Ms Sturgeon saying she has been completely vindicated by the inquiry, which was led by senior Irish lawyer James Hamilton, and that the case is now closed.image captionThe i wraps up the findings of the report by saying Ms Sturgeon did not deliberately mislead Parliament and that any errors in her oral evidence to a Holyrood committee were down to a genuine memory lapse.image captionThe Daily Record reports the first minister saying the inquiry findings were "comprehensive, evidence-based and unequivocal". Ms Sturgeon also accused the Scottish Conservatives of a "political stunt" for pushing ahead with a vote of no confidence in her at Holyrood later on Tuesday.image captionThe Scotsman says the inquiry finding that Ms Sturgeon acted properly by not intervening in the Alex Salmond investigation will "lift some of the intense pressure" on the first minister and make sure she avoids a no-confidence vote defeat.image captionThe Sun leads with Ms Sturgeon being cleared "despite a ruling that she failed to tell MSPs the full story". The first minister was accused by rivals of misleading parliament but she insisted she "sought to act with integrity".image captionThe National leads with Ms Sturgeon's "unequivocal vindication" following the James Hamilton inquiry. It also focuses on the government publishing its draft legislation for the holding of a second independence referendum.image captionThe Herald says the Hamilton ruling is a crushing blow to Unionist hopes of leaving the SNP in chaos as campaigning for the Holyrood election in May is set to begin.image captionThe Press and Journal features a picture of a smiling Nicola Sturgeon just before it was confirmed she had been cleared of breaching the ministerial code. However, it reports that Conservative rivals are still insisting there is "overwhelming" evidence that she acted in a way which was not appropriate for a first minister.image captionThe Daily Telegraph highlights concerns about evidence Ms Sturgeon gave to the Holyrood committee during eight hours of questioning. But the paper reports that James Hamilton found any inconsistencies were down a "genuine failure of recollection" on the the first minister's part.image captionThe Daily Express also features a picture of Ms Sturgeon smiling for the cameras as she prepared to discover the findings of the inquiry. But it leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's warning that the third wave of coronavirus spreading across Europe "would wash up on our shores". It says the PM has vowed to continue the vaccination rollout "as fast as we can" to ensure Britain is fully prepared.image captionThe Daily Star has a tongue-in-cheek take on a major trial of 32,000 people in the US showing that the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab cut deaths to zero in every age group - with no serious side effects. The Star tells "sulky" EU leaders to look away as it lists the benefits of the Oxford jab.image captionThe Courier leads with welfare workers saying the gap between the rich and poor in East Perthshire is bigger than in London.image captionThe Glasgow Times leads with a murder investigation being launched after a man was stabbed to death in the Easterhouse area of the city.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News reports on concerns that up to 2,000 people aged 60 to 65 in the NHS Lothian area are still waiting to get their first vaccine due to a problem with the central database which generates appointment letters.image captionThe Evening Express leads with pupils and teachers having to flee a serious fire at Northfield Academy in Aberdeen.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.