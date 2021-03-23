Isla and Jack were Scotland's most popular baby names in 2020
- Published
Isla was the most popular name for baby girls in Scotland for the first time in 2020, according to the National Records of Scotland.
But Jack was the most common name given to new-born boys for the 13th year in a row.
Statisticians believe pop star Billie Eilish may be behind the increasing popularity of the name Billie.
And they think BBC drama Peaky Blinders may be responsible for the rising number of boys called Tommy.
Other names to have seen a surge in popularity include Maeve - the name of a character in the hugely-popular Netflix drama Sex Education.
Fifty girls in Scotland were given the name last year, pushing the name up 130 places to 86th place in the NRS chart.
Meanwhile the boy's name Roman - like DJ Roman Kemp - has leapt 68 places to 33rd, with 130 babies given the name.
A total of 34 baby girls were given the name Billie in 2020 and its popularity has increased 79% in the last two years, according to the NRS.
Statistician Julie Ramsay added: "Tommy, a name occurring in the popular TV shows Peaky Blinders and Love Island, has doubled in popularity in the last two years, with 148 boys being given this name.
"Our data shows it is more popular with younger mothers than with older mothers."
NRS said children today were much less likely to share a name with classmates than their grandparents were.
Of the 23,968 girls registered in Scotland last year, there were 4,347 different names. Of the 22,387 boys registered, there were 3,375 different names.
Ms Ramsay said: "We can see from the 2020 names lists that different generations of parents have different preferences for naming their babies.
"Isla, the most popular name for girls in 2020, was the most popular name with mothers aged 35 and over, but it only ranked seventh with mothers aged under 25.
"Jack, the most popular name for boys in 2020, was the second most popular name with mothers aged 35 and above, and only 17th with mothers aged under 25."