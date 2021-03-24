Covid in Scotland: Swinney says pupils 'have learnt a lot' in lockdown
- Published
Scotland's Education Secretary John Swinney has said there have been "benefits and advantages" to pupils learning at home during lockdown.
Appearing before Holyrood's education committee, he questioned the idea of "education catch-up".
Mr Swinney said he had received feedback saying that despite the disruption "young people have actually learnt a great deal".
However, he added that individual pupils would require ongoing support.
The minister's comment came after Labour MSP Daniel Johnson asked what "strategy" would be in place in the next academic year to identify learning gaps and produce an educational catch-up policy.
Mr Swinney said: "Despite disruption to learning, young people have actually learnt a great deal during the process of disruption."
He added: "If I can use the words of Mr Johnson's question, and words that are extensively used in media debate, of catch-up, I think young people have been learning a lot during lockdown.
"They have been learning a lot through remote learning led by their educators, but they have learnt a lot outwith that formal education and I think we should recognise that there are benefits and advantages in all of that.
"But crucially we have to focus on the needs of individual young people in supporting their learning outcomes."
Mid-April for full school return
When Scotland's schools finished up for the Christmas break in late December, they remained closed until a gradual opening up in February.
All primary children are now back in the classroom full-time and all secondary pupils are learning part-time at school.
However, high schools are not due to return full-time until about 19 April. Mr Swinney said a firm decision would be made about that date when a special education steering group meets on 6 April.
In his evidence session to the committee, the minister said that a system of lateral flow Covid tests for schools had been working well.
Teaching staff and older senior pupils have been given the opportunity to take regular tests.
Mr Swinney said that by the week ending 7 March, 56,000 teachers had taken tests along with 12,000 older secondary children.
The minister added that the testing regime would continue in the new academic year, which will get under way in mid-August this year.