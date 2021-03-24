Scottish churches win Covid restrictions legal challenge
Coronavirus regulations that forced the closure of churches in Scotland and criminalise public worship have been deemed unlawful.
A group of 27 church leaders launched a judicial review at the Court of Session arguing the Scottish government acted beyond their powers under emergency legislation.
Lord Braid agreed the regulations went further than was lawfully allowed.
The ruling comes two days before communal worship is due to resume.
But Lord Braid said those who brought the judicial review were entitled to have the regulations declared unlawful.
He said the Scottish government regulations disproportionately interfered with the freedom of religion secured in the European Convention on Human Rights (EHRC).
He added: "It is impossible to measure the effect of those restrictions on those who hold religious beliefs.
"It goes beyond mere loss of companionship and an inability to attend a lunch club."
