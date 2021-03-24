Bomb disposal team called to Edinburgh palace grounds
A man has been arrested after a bomb disposal team attended a report of a suspicious item in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Police were called to the palace, which is the Queen's official residence in Scotland, at about 20:50 on Tuesday.
A force spokesman said: "A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
"There was no threat to the public and inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances."
He added that the item was made safe following examination by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.
Officers carrying long sticks were seen combing the forecourt and grass outside the palace, at the foot of the Royal Mile, on Wednesday morning.
Others looked down drains and underneath cars and some were seen putting items into clear plastic bags.
Police Scotland vehicles were stationed outside several entrances to the palace.