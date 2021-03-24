NHS staff in Scotland to be offered 4% pay rise
NHS staff in Scotland are to be offered a pay rise of at least 4%, the Scottish government has confirmed.
Nurses, paramedics and domestic staff will be among those who will receive a boost of at least £800 to their salaries.
The lowest paid - those earning less than £25,000 - would get a guaranteed minimum increase of more than £1,000.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said it recognised the "service and dedication" of staff during the pandemic.
The settlement will be backdated to 1 December 2020 in recognition of an "exceptional year of significant pressure for staff".
It follows the £500 thank you payment for all health and social care workers which was announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in November.
Earlier this month Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended plans to give some NHS staff in England a 1% pay rise.
Ms Freeman described the Scottish government's offer as "the biggest single pay uplift since devolution" for NHS Agenda for Change staff.
Agenda for Change (AfC) is the current grading and pay system for NHS staff, with the exception of doctors, dentists, executives and senior managers.
She added it will benefit 154,000 staff and it will see the average pay of an front line nurse rise by more than £1,200 a year.
The deal also includes support staff such as domestic staff, porters and health care support workers.
This group, which she described as "the backbone of our services" would see pay rises of more than £1,000, the equivalent of between 4% and 5.4%.
Ms Freeman said: "This has been an exceptionally challenging year for our health service and I am pleased that the Scottish government is able to recognise the service and dedication of our healthcare staff."
