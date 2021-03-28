Scotland's papers: Election promises and SNP 'meltdown'Publishedin 36 minutesSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightSunday Mail image captionThe SNP has pledged to give every pupil a laptop or a tablet if it wins the election, reports the Sunday Mail. The paper says the policy will cost the taxpayer £350m.image copyrightScottish Mail on Sundayimage captionThe Mail on Sunday leads with the ongoing fall-out from the launch of the Alba Party. The paper reports the SNP is "braced for many more defections" after former Scottish justice secretary Kenny MacAskill became the first high profile Nationalist to leave for Alex Salmond's party.image copyrightHerald on Sundayimage captionThe Herald on Sunday reports a computer glitch has revealed the identities of thousands of people who signed up to the Alba Party's website. The paper says some individuals are members of the SNP's ruling body.image copyrightScotland on Sundayimage captionScotland on Sunday leads with an exclusive interview with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in which she says her predecessor Alex Salmond is no longer fit to stand for public office.image copyrightSunday National image captionThe Sunday National leads with claims Scotland's right to a second independence referendum is a "political reality".image copyrightScottish Sunday Expressimage captionThe Scottish Sunday Express leads with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross' call for Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats to join forces with his party to protect the union.image copyrightSunday Times Scotlandimage captionAs well as the potential impact of the Alba Party on the SNP and independence, the Sunday Times leads with a report into banker Lex Greensill's relationship with David Cameron. The paper says that, during Mr Cameron's time as prime minister, Mr Greensill was given a security pass and a team of civil servants "so he could promote a financial product he specialised in across Whitehall".image copyrightSunday Post image captionThe Sunday Post front page focuses on the unsolved murder of Emma Caldwell and features a picture of a masked man it describes as the "forgotten suspect".image copyrightScottish Sun on Sundayimage captionThe Scottish Sun leads with reports that police questioned the Queen's grandson after a complaint that he had driven to Scotland from his home in Gloucestershire.image copyrightSunday Telegraphimage captionAnd elite schools are facing a Whitehall investigation over their handling of claims of "rape culture", the Sunday Telegraph reports. It comes as thousands of current and former pupils come forward with allegations of abuse they received while at school, a senior officer has told the paper.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.