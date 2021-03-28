Covid in Scotland: 422 new cases but no deaths reported
A further 422 people have tested positive for Covid in Scotland but no new deaths have been recorded.
Latest Scottish government figures reveal the new cases amounted to 2.6% of those tested on Saturday.
A total of 264 people (down 19) are in hospital with recently-confirmed Covid, with 22 (down four) in intensive care.
Meanwhile, 26,902 people received their first dose of the vaccination on Saturday bringing the total to 2,385,709.
A further 17,606 received their second dose, which takes that total to 312,320.