Scotland's papers: Indyref2 'street protests' and vaccine passports

Scotland's papers: Indyref2 'street protests' and vaccine passportsPublishedin 36 minutesSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Scotsman says Alex Salmond has suggested that street protests might be "necessary" to force Westminster to allow a second referendum on Scottish independence.image captionThe Metro leads with the same story under the headline "take to the streets", the paper saying that the former first minister "surprised many" on Friday by launching his new pro-independence Alba Party.image captionThe Herald says Mr Salmond has revealed he wants to help write the next prospectus for independence and has made clear his ambitions extend "well beyond" the upcoming Holyrood election.image captionMr Salmond has "held out an olive branch" to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, calling for a "united front" in the pursuit of independence for Scotland, reports The Times.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says the Scottish Conservatives could withdraw some of their candidates to help Labour or Liberal Democrat politicians as part of a "unionist pact" to counter the threat of Mr Salmond's new party.image captionThe Daily Express leads with a warning by Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross that Mr Salmond's "rogue bid" to "game" the Holyrood election could result in pro-independence MSPs taking 70% of the seats.image captionThe National says the SNP are being told to expect "more defections" to Mr Salmond's Alba Party, but adds that the "dream of independence is closer now than ever".image captionTwo former SNP councillors in Aberdeenshire have predicted that other "disillusioned nationalists" will soon be joining them in the new Alba Party, reports the Press and Journal.image captionThe i newspaper says ministers from all four nations are working on a "joint approach" to vaccine passports to allow certificates to be accepted at venues across the whole of the UK.image captionPrincess Diana was "allegedly tricked" into granting her Panorama interview after Martin Bashir showed her a "faked abortion receipt" for royal nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke, according to the Daily Mail.image caption"Terrible twins" who took £8,000 from their "frail" grandparents' bank account have failed to pay back a single penny, despite promising a court they would hand the money back, reports the Daily Record.image captionThe Sun says the daughter of a "wealthy oil executive" has been linked to a 460-mile trip to Scotland by the Queen's grandson, which resulted in Peter Phillips being questioned by police about the journey.image captionThe Daily Star reports that weather forecasters have said Brits will be able to "bask in blazing sunshine" this summer.image captionA businesswoman who is facing fraud charges relating to her time as director of a Dundee restaurant is "starring" in a Brexit ad campaign by the UK government, reports The Courier.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News says that taxpayers will have to foot the £2m legal bill for defending the "botched" trams scheme during an inquiry into the project.image captionCouncillors in Glasgow have backed a £10.5m deal for a new fleet of hydrogen-powered bin lorries, reports the Glasgow Times.image captionThe Evening Express leads with the story of two parents who "tried to abduct" their daughter's ex-partner by bundling the man into the back of a car.image captionThe Evening Telegraph says thousands of people have supported a Dundee teenager's petition over exams, with the pupil demanding an assessments "rethink".Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.